The northern lights may be visible over Kansas City on Sunday night. Here’s what to know

Kansas Citians may have a chance to witness the colorful phenomenon known as the aurora borealis on Sunday evening.

Northern Kansas and Missouri are among the southernmost points where the northern lights may be visible.

“A moderate, strong, or severe geomagnetic storm is possible,” Space Weather Watch wrote on Twitter Sunday afternoon. “Aurora viewing is likely in the United States tonight as Earth is impacted by a strong solar storm.”

Space Weather Watch, which tracks the northern lights, predicted that the best cloud conditions for seeing the aurora will likely happen over the Midwest, Plains and Great Lakes regions.

If the northern lights are visible, the night skies will be splashed with color.

“The aurora’s colorful green, red, and purple light shifts gently and often changes shape like softly blowing curtains,” The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says of the northern lights.

(UPDATED) TONIGHT'S AURORA FORECAST:

Based on current data, we've moved our possible Northern Lights viewing farther south. A moderate, strong, or severe geomagnetic storm is possible.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has a dashboard tracking the progression of the northern lights, making predictions up to 30 minutes in advance. Those keeping theirs eyes on the skies can follow along here.