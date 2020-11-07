Northern Labrador's housing crisis forces family to live in camper during winter

A family of five is rushing to winterize their camper so they can live in it through the winter, after being unable to find a place to live in Nain, the most northern community in Labrador.

Pamela Webb says after a desperate search for housing, the camper was her family's only option.

Webb's family is the latest instance of what the Nunatsiavut government is calling a housing crisis.

"It makes me feel stuck, like you don't really have much support or you don't have very many options," Webb told CBC's Labrador Morning.

Webb and her family were subletting an apartment in the community but had to move out, as the former tenants were moving back in.

We needed land developed yesterday, we needed homes built yesterday. - Tyler Edmunds

Webb works for the Nunatsiavut government and could apply for housing through Nunatsiavut as an employee, but there is no rental space available there, either.

She said her income is too high to apply for housing under the Torngat Regional Housing Association, but she does not have enough money to start building a house on a piece of land she acquired this year.

"At least we got this little camper," she said, referring to the eight-foot wide, 35-foot long trailer RV her family currently calls home.

Her main concern is for her three young children and how they will cope with the harsh Labrador temperatures all winter.

The camper does have water and sewer hook ups, but Webb said they're still waiting for temporary service from Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, as well as an internet connection.

"We have to wait for this and wait for that, so hopefully we will have it all said and done before it gets too cold," Webb said. "That's the thing with the camper: it is not made for winters in the north."

Webb said they do have a water heater which allows them to shower, but they'll have to find some place else to do their laundry and cooking.

"We wouldn't even be where we are without family helping us out, and a lot of people don't have that."

As for privacy, Webb said she's kissing that goodbye.

She is hoping to start building a property next year, but due to the cost of supplies is unsure if they will be able to finish.

Webb is not considering leaving Nain, as she has family in the area and thought it would be safer for her children as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

