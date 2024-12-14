Northern Kentucky takes on Ball State, seeks to stop 6-game skid

Ball State Cardinals (6-4) at Northern Kentucky Norse (2-8, 0-2 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky heads into the matchup against Ball State as losers of six straight games.

The Norse are 1-3 in home games. Northern Kentucky is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals are 1-1 in road games. Ball State is sixth in the MAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Richard averaging 2.6.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Ball State allows to opponents. Ball State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Northern Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macey Blevins is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 12 points and 1.7 steals.

Ally Becki is averaging 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cardinals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press