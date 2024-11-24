Northern Kentucky defeats Kentucky State 85-59

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Randall Pettus II and Sam Vinson each scored 17 points as Northern Kentucky beat Kentucky State 85-59 on Saturday.

Pettus also contributed five rebounds, six assists, and six steals for the Norse (1-4). Vinson shot 6 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and added four steals. LJ Wells shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Thorobreds were led in scoring by Lavar Miller Jr., who finished with 19 points and four steals. Kentucky State also got 13 points and 10 rebounds from Ogien Ayo. Gregory Melvin also had 11 points.

