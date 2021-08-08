Northern Ireland: Woman arrested by police investigating murder of two-year-old girl

Police investigating the murder of a two-year-old girl in Northern Ireland have arrested a 24-year-old woman.

She is in custody on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, causing or permitting the death of a child, and child cruelty.

It comes after police were given extra time to question a man also arrested over the death of Ali Jayden Maguire, who died in hospital on Friday after sustaining head injuries at a house in Co Tyrone.

The 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) major investigation team hours after the toddler was taken to hospital.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland's major investigation team investigating the circumstances of the death of a two-year-old girl on Friday August 6 have been granted a court extension for an additional 36 hours to question a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder."

Meanwhile, tributes have been left outside the home where the girl, known as AJ, was found injured in Park Avenue, Dungannon, including teddy bears, ornaments, flowers and cards.

The victim's aunt Cuirnan, who did not reveal her surname, thanked the public for their messages of sympathy in recent days via a Facebook post.

The toddler's mother is originally from Dublin and had recently moved to the area.

Former DUP leader and MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Arlene Foster tweeted: "Another tragic death in the constituency, this time a little girl.

"Thinking of all those dealing with this awful event, and trying to make sense of it all."