Storm Debi: Severe wind and rain weather warnings for NI and ROI

Woman standing in Galway in stormy conditions

Severe weather warnings have been issued for the island of Ireland as high winds and heavy rain are expected on Monday.

Storm Debi is predicted to bring intense rain across Ireland, with a warning of potential danger to life in parts of the Republic.

Met Éireann has issued a red wind alert - the most severe warning level - for five counties.

In NI a yellow alert for rain has been issued from 03:00 GMT to 14:00.

Some places could get up to 40mm of rainfall within a six-hour period and high winds are also forecast, with warnings of gusts of up to 100km/h (60mph) inland.

Coastal areas could record wind speeds up to 120km/h (75mph).

The warnings comes as many towns and cities still recovering from recent flooding face the potential impact of this latest weather event.

The Met Office warns that Northern Ireland homes and businesses could be further affected by Monday's rain.

Drivers are urged to anticipate difficult conditions before a transition to drier weather from the south later in the afternoon.

Flying debris and damage to buildings could also occur because of the strong winds.

Large waves around the coast could cause injuries and pose a danger to life.

Yellow warning of rain affecting Northern Ireland https://t.co/K4LQalDX3h pic.twitter.com/BCpjMgRI4R — Met Office - Northern Ireland (@metofficeNI) November 11, 2023

Red alert

In the Republic of Ireland, the red alert for wind means people should take action to protect themselves and their property.

The rare most severe weather warning is in place for counties Clare, Roscommon, and Galway from 03:00 local time until 05:00 on Monday.

A separate red warning has been issued for counties Offaly and Westmeath from 05:00 until 07:00.

Story continues

Elsewhere, 19 counties are under a status orange warning - the second highest level - for wind. This is in place from 02:00 until 10:00.

A yellow warning has also been issued across the island of Ireland.

Storm Debi is the fourth named storm of the season which began on the 1 September.