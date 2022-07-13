Northern Ireland vs England: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news - Women’s Euros preview

England finish their group-stage campaign at Euro 2022 with a clash against Northern Ireland on Friday night.

The Lionesses are already through to the quarter-finals as winners of Group A, following their 8-0 demolition of Norway last time out. They are likely to face Spain in a last-eight clash.

For Northern Ireland, their Euros will go no further than this match with England, after they were beaten in their opening two games against Norway and Austria. The odds are certainly stacked against them going into the clash at St Mary’s, in what is an intimidating conclusion to their first major tournament.

Here’s all you need to know about the Group A match...

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Norway is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Friday, July 15, 2022.

St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton will host the match.

Where to watch England vs Norway

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised on BBC One with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: The BBC Sport website and iPlayer will show a live stream of the match.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Northern Ireland vs England team news

Northern Ireland can be expected to name a strong line-up despite already being out of the tournament, as they look to produce an enormous upset to end their campaign on a high.

Demi Stokes will be absent for the Lionesses, after she picked up minor knee injury. There is better news for England though, with Lotte Wubben-Moy rejoining the squad in the build-up to the match having recovered from Covid.

Wiegman has a decision to make over how many changes to make for the dead rubber. Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone are among those pushing for a start in the final group-stage match.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Northern Ireland vs England prediction

Even with progression to the quarter-finals secured, England will be keen to keep confidence high and ensure they do into the knockout stages on a high.

It’s unlikely to be the absolute hammering the Lionesses pulled off last time, but the Northern Ireland defence is not good enough to keep the Lionesses out, regardless of who lines up in attack.

England win, 4-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Northern Ireland wins: 0

Draws: 0

England wins: 10