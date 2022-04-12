Northern Ireland vs England LIVE: Women’s World Cup qualifying result, final score, reaction as Lionesses win

England and Northern Ireland square off in a Women’s World Cup qualifier (PA)

Follow live updates as England take on Northern Ireland at a sold-out Windsor Park, with Sarina Wiegman’s side looking to close out their World Cup qualifying campaign by maintaining their 100 per cent record.

The Lionesses are five points clear of Austria in Group D and their 10-0 vicotry over North Macedonia on Friday night was their seventh win from as many fixtures. Wiegman’s side have scored 63 times in their campaign so far and have yet to concede a goal - and striker Ellen White is now just four goals of Wayne Rooney’s England record .

England beat Northern Ireland 4-0 in October at Wembley, with Beth Mead scoring a late hat-trick, but the hosts will be desperate to pick points to boost their chances of beating Austria to a play-off place.

Kenny Shiels’ side have also been drawn in England’s group for the European Championship this summer so tonight’s fixture will be important to both teams in their preparations. A crowd of 16,000 at Windsor Park will be a record for a women’s match in Northern Ireland. Follow live updates from Northern Ireland vs England below:

Northern Ireland vs England

78’ - GOAL! Stanway makes it five (0-5)

69’ - GOAL! Stanway slots in after impressive Toone dribble (0-4)

59’ - GOAL! Hemp rounds the keeper after a brilliant Williamson through ball (0-3)

51’ - GOAL! Toone neatly finishes off a superb team move (0-2)

26’ - GOAL! Hemp’s looped finish put the Lionesses ahead (0-1)

Northern Ireland 0 - 5 England

Full-time: Northern Ireland 0-5 England

21:58 , Sarah Rendell

Thank you so much for joining me this evening for this cracking qualifier!

We now look forward to this summer’s Euros, kicking off on July 6.

Full-time: Northern Ireland 0-5 England

21:57 , Sarah Rendell

England head coach Sarina Wiegman told the BBC: “It was a very mature performance. It was a great atmosphere here. We played well, we kept the ball going. In the first half we wanted to be a little more critical.

“5-0 is really good and again we conceded none. We thought we played first half, they had to run so much. We expected them to become tired and we’d have more space.”

Full-time: Northern Ireland 0-5 England

21:53 , Sarah Rendell

Double scorer Georgia Stanway told the BBC: “I really enjoyed it. The atmosphere was unbelievable. We were happy to get the result, credit where credit is due they are a tough opponent.

“The biggest thing was patience. We had the possession but it’s about creating those moments.

“It’s brilliant [playing in the side]. Everybody is in top form. It’s a competitive environment. If we can create an environment which is competitive, nothing can stop us.”

Full-time: Northern Ireland 0-5 England

21:51 , Sarah Rendell

So England remain at the top of Group D after a superb run in the tournament but sadly for Northern Ireland that defeat sees their qualifyin ghopes extinguished.

It will be England and Austria the likely pair going through at the end of the qualifying run.

The qualifiers will continue in the summer with England and Northern Ireland’s back in September, after the conclusion of the Euros.

Full-time: Northern Ireland 0-5 England

21:47 , Sarah Rendell

The hosts did extremely well to hold England to 1-0, the only first 45 half seeing Hemp score, but the Lionesses prove too strong in the second half.

Another Hemp score, a brace for Stanway and a Toone goal sees England continue their flawless qualifying run.

65 goals scored, none conceded. Not a bad evening for England fans!

Northern Ireland 0-5 England, 90 + 1 mins

21:45 , Sarah Rendell

Bright gives away a foul on Magill with the hosts having a free kick on halfway.

Vance takes the kick and gets it to the edge of the box, England claim McFadden has handballed but the hosts come away with it. But now England counter, Toone can’t get it away. She tries to chip the keeper but Burns reads it beautifully.

There are two minutes added and the Lionesses look to build through a Bronze throw in. Vance concedes a corner with Hemp the taker, it’s initally dealt with well but it comes out to Bright. Her shot sails over the cross bar.

Northern Ireland 0-5 England, 88 mins

21:42 , Sarah Rendell

The hosts are getting an attacking foothold here, they are starting to win the battles in the midfield but the final touches aren’t coming off. England are now with the ball and looking for goal number six.

Another change comes for England as Nobbs is on for Stanway, who has a brace in the match. The Manchester City star is really hammering her starting shirt in this competitive England side.

Hemp has a powerful shot at goal Burn reads it well to block.

It’s incredible that England have scored 65 goals in this qualifying campaign but they haven’t conceded.

Northern Ireland 0-5 England, 83 mins

21:37 , Sarah Rendell

Northern Ireland are building well with McKenna but Daly does well to wrestle it back. It’s just one way traffic at the moment with the majority of the possession for the hosts in the midfield.

Everytime England are on the ball you feel a chance is coming, especially now the stellar Northern Ireland defence has tired slightly.

Of course just as I say that the hosts win a throw in, in a great position. Can they get their first goal here?

Before they can take the throw a change comes with Magee coming off for Hamilton. The throw ends in Hemp conceding a corner, the hosts’ first of the match!

Vance sends the ball in but Bright clears well.

GOAL! Northern Ireland 0-5 England (Stanway, 78)

21:33 , Sarah Rendell

England have another corner as Nelson clears Bright’s kick, the crowd’s boos are back in full voice as Hemp takes the kick. Toon emanages to get the ball back in with England doing some great work in the box.

It then was way too easy as Stanway pounces on a poor clearance from the box. Burns could have done more there.

Northern Ireland 0-4 England, 77 mins

21:31 , Sarah Rendell

Stanway is the taker but Vance quells the threat, making up for her yellow, but she does concede another corner.

England switch takers as Hemp steps up but Burns punches the shot away. The goalkeeper still looks uncomfortable after that break in play in the first half but she will stay on the pitch.

More changes for the hosts, Burrows is off for McCann and Andrews is replaced by Caldwell.

Bright has a poor pass in the midfield and Magill sends Northern Ireland on their way. It’s so frustrating as they are too keen and the ball goes out of play. England counter straight away with Hemp feeding England but the pass just escapes the Chelsea star.

YELLOW CARD! Northern Ireland 0-4 England (Vance, 72)

21:27 , Sarah Rendell

Parris has only just come on but the threat from the Arsenal star too much for Vance not to foul.

Free kick for England here with Stanway the taker, her shot is deflected and England win a corner.

Northern Ireland 0-4 England, 71 mins

21:25 , Sarah Rendell

Toone looked to shoot in the box but she spots Stanway in a much better position and so she selflessly passes it through.

The Manchester United star smashed it home, will England clock up a huge score here?

Mead is off for Parris, the third change for England.

GOAL! Northern Ireland 0-4 England (Stanway, 69)

21:24 , Sarah Rendell

That looked like an error in the box with the shot not coming away but Stanway whacks it home!

Northern Ireland 0-3 England, 69 mins

21:23 , Sarah Rendell

McGuinness sends Vance on her way but it ends with the ball out of play. The hosts just needs a lengthy spell of possession to string together the plays they know they can produce.

Daly and England are now on for White and Carter off. No goal for White tonight but she had plenty of chances, she will have to wait for the oppotunity to break England’s all-time goal scoring record.

Another England attack ends with Mead not being able to control a long ball in, England look keen to pounce still and they have a lot of time to score a few more. Brozne then sails the ball in but Burns collects.

Northern Ireland 0-3 England, 64 mins

21:18 , Sarah Rendell

In a shock replacement Furness is off for McCarron and Wade also makes way for McGuinness - the first changes of the match. England also set to make changes as Daly and England wait on the sidelines.

Here England come again, this must be disheartening for Northern Ireland. They have defended so well in this match but England have just picked out some space and skill in order to score.

GOAL! Northern Ireland 0-3 England (Hemp, 59)

21:14 , Sarah Rendell

Wow, what a goal! Williamson finds Hemp and she runs around Burns to score her second.

And in the last few minutes: Mead has a great move as she passes the ball and jumps over the defender to keep the move going. England then winn another corner with Stanway the taker this time.

She sends the ball long and Furness repels the ball away to deny Bright. It results in another England corner with Hemp sending it in. The crowd love it as a miss kick from Bright sees an opportunity missed.

The crowd is coming into play more now, even booing England as they set-up for set-pieces.

Bronze sets off on another attack, she has been great this match, but Northern Ireland put in a great tackle on her. They try to build a counter but the final pass has to much and Earps collects.

Northern Ireland 0-2 England, 56 mins

21:10 , Sarah Rendell

A perfect response for the hosts as Wade gets a shot away, forcing the Manchester United star to make a save.

That was close from England, who immediately hit back, with Burns needing to save a Mead cross. Carter then sends it in as the Lionesses continues to turn up the heat.

Northern Ireland are working tirelessly to keep England out but they just keep pressing. Bronze this time tries to find Hemp but Burns eaily collects, some England stars warming up now too. Will there be some changes soon?

GOAL! Northern Ireland 0-2 England (Toone, 51)

21:06 , Sarah Rendell

A well worked team goal as Bronze cross to Mead who lays it off to Toone. Frustrating for Northern Ireland who had quelled threats from England.

Northern Ireland 0-1 England, 50 mins

21:04 , Sarah Rendell

The second half starts largely the same with England maintaining possession and White has a close shot with Burns making an early save.

Earps gets just her first touch of the second half with the Lionesses running the ball back before launching forward once more. A pass has a bit too much on it for Carter to collect and Burns has a goal kick.

Furness does well to get the ball away from Stanway but Bright clears it before it can turn into a chance for the hosts. Furness then chops Hemp down, no yellow card for the Liverpool star though.

Back underway! Northern Ireland 0-1 England

20:59 , Sarah Rendell

The second 45 is underway.

Can Northern Ireland keep up that magnificent defence? Or will England start to run away with this?

The Lionesses are still yet to concede a goal in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Half-time: Northern Ireland 0-1 England

20:49 , Sarah Rendell

Just so you can see just how strange that goal was from Hemp. The Manchester City star even looked surprised her touch hit the back of the net!

Goalkeeper Burns had no chance when even the crowd didn’t know if it was a goal!

There should be more goals to come in the second half, there has been several chances so far. If Northern Ireland’s stellar defence starts to tire, the Lionesses could punish them.

The first goal of the match comes from Lauren Hemp!



She lifts it over the keeper into the top corner ⤵️



📱📺 Live now @BBCTwo and @BBCiPlayer#BBCFootball #WSL #Lionesses #NI pic.twitter.com/ufp8AE8zes — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 12, 2022

Half-time: Northern Ireland 0-1 England

20:43 , Sarah Rendell

England are ahead thanks to that strange Lauren Hemp goal and the team have had a lot of chances at goal, especially through Ellen White.

But Northern Ireland have done exceptionally well to keep the goals down with McFadden and Magee particularly skilled at the back.

There needs to be more clinicism from England but Northern Ireland are playing well so far!

Northern Ireland 0-1 England, 45 + 1 mins

20:41 , Sarah Rendell

Burns has remained on the pitch but she does look uncomfortable. The hosts are having a good spell of possession, moving the ball well around the box but Bright closes down the chance.

There are three minutes added to this half as White tries to get a header on target but it goes just wide.

Northern Ireland 0-1 England, 43 mins

20:38 , Sarah Rendell

Another corner for England as Burrows hits the ball out with Hemp taking the kick, another long shot is sent into the box. It sails over everyone’s heads and it ends in a goal kick.

Nelson takes a free kick earned by the hosts but Bright deals with it well. England look to launch an attack from their own half but Callaghan wrestles possession.

That was so close! Bronze puts in a great cross, the defender showing what she can do upfront as well at the back, but Hemp’s header goes over the bar.

Burns looks in a bit of pain, the keeper has been great so far and she was unlucky to concede that goal. There’s a break in play as she receives some attention, let’s hope she stays on.

Northern Ireland 0-1 England, 38 mins

20:33 , Sarah Rendell

There needs to be a mention for Northern Ireland’s defence, especially through McFadden. She has not only cleared a shot from Hemp off the line but she has been disrupting the ball across the pitch.

England are still threatening the hosts with Carter throwing the ball in. There’s patient build-up and Hemp wins a corner after Magee repels a cross.

Stanway takes the kick and she takes it short, the second corner played that way - a tactic they think is useful against Northern Ireland? We’ll see if they do it again as England win another corner with Hemp the taker. This time it’s sent long but Furness heads away.

Burns does well as a long cross in almost finds White, she punches away but the offside flag is raised anyway. McFadden sends a cracking cross upfield and captain Williamson does well to control the ball to Earps.

Northern Ireland 0-1 England, 33 mins

20:28 , Sarah Rendell

Magill does very well to get away from Bronze and she gets the ball away to Wade but she is judged offside. Frustrating for Northern Ireland as that could have built into something promising.

How, oh how has White not scored there? She’s passed the ball and she doesn’t take a one touch finish. Eventually the flag goes up anyway but those shots need to be put away, another by Toone earlier in the match also should have been slotted.

The Lionesses attemptin gto build again but a pass between Bronze and Mead is well defended by Callaghan.

Northern Ireland 0-1 England, 28 mins

20:23 , Sarah Rendell

Goalkeeper Burns had a bad clearance and England built a good play. Toone crossed it into the box and a light but pointed touch from Hemp confused Burns and it slotted in.

England are looking to double their lead but Nelson haven’t allowed the opening goal to rattle them. They have dispelled another attempt and Wade is now receiving medical attention so there is a break in play.

GOAL! Northern Ireland 0-1 England (Hemp, 25)

20:20 , Sarah Rendell

Wow that has come out of nowhere! Hemp scuffs it and it hits the top right corner. Even the crowd were unsure if that was a goal but it is!

Northern Ireland 0-0 England, 25 mins

20:20 , Sarah Rendell

Bright has a shot but it hits a defender, she has another go but it’s saved.

White then gets a hit and she looks to have scored but she’s offside. The Manchester City star needs to stop getting herself in that position. She was offside in the last match too, her clinical precision of her positioning is needed.

England look to build again and they need to pay off soon but Toone’s shot is just too easy for Burns to catch. Northern Ireland need all the credit for these opening minutes, they have frustrated England to no end.

Northern Ireland 0-0 England, 20 mins

20:15 , Sarah Rendell

We remain camped in Northern Ireland half but England are yet to puncture the defence.

White is passed the ball in the box but Magee wrestles the ball away from the striker who looks hungry for goals tonight. No surprise as she is on the hunt for England all-time goal scoring record.

Bronze runs into the box to pounce on the ball but her teammates are slow to read the play and no one can capitalise on the wide shot.

The hosts look to counter but Magill has too much on a pass and Earps collects easily. Cracking match so far!

Northern Ireland 0-0 England, 15 mins

20:10 , Sarah Rendell

White is forced to pass the ball back to Bronze and she is dispossesed by more impressive defence from the hosts. England haven’t been converted their chances so far but that is also thanks to some class work from the defenders.

They are now on the counter in their best chance of the half with Wade but England manage to get the ball back. Every time the women in green get the ball the crowd go crazy, such great home support they have!

Bright puts in a great cross which bounces over Magee’s head to Hemp, they’ve been pushed back to the midfield though and it ends back with Bright. If England are going to score tonight they’ll have to work hard.

Toone takes a shot from outside the box, frustration obvious from the visitors, and it bends away from goal.

Northern Ireland 0-0 England, 10 mins

20:05 , Sarah Rendell

Hemp is continuing with her great work upfront with some fantastic runs but the final touch hasn’t come yet with no shots at goal so far.

Nelson deals with a dangerous ball being threatened around the box but does concede a throw-in. Carter throws but Northern Ireland swarm the ball, their early defence is so impressive.

Bright has free range of the midfield with Stanway getting the pass and making a cracking cross. But White can’t quite get her head to it, will it be another one of those matches for the Manchester City player? She’s had a few games of missed opportunities lately, despite reaching 50 goals.

McFadden has a nervous moment at the back with a risky ball from Burns but she remains composed and hacks the ball away.

Mead has such a close shot but McFadden clears off the line! Wow what a save from the defender.

Northern Ireland 0-0 England, 5 mins

20:00 , Sarah Rendell

Beth Mead won an early corner in a scrappy early few spells. Hemp is the set=piece taker and she takes it short but Northern Ireland deal with it well.

The hosts try to counter but they kick it out on the full but Carter is dispossesed in the midfield, England do wrestle the ball back.

A blunder at the back by goalkeeper Burns almost sees White capitalise but the shot stopper eventually gets it under control. That was a close one! England again building from the midfield but no meaningful attack has been patched together by the Lionesses so far.

Kick-off: Northern Ireland 0-0 England

19:55 , Sarah Rendell

Here we go!

Can Wiegman keep England’s great winning run in place?

Northern Ireland vs England

19:52 , Sarah Rendell

The anthem, as the teams share the same, has taken place in front of a record crowd!

Will Northern Ireland be able to produce a shock result here? Or will England predictably win again? Kick-off coming in a few minutes...

Northern Ireland vs England

19:47 , Sarah Rendell

The teams will shortly be out on the pitch with the anthems ensuing, who’s absolutely buzzing for this one?

Northern Ireland vs England

19:41 , Sarah Rendell

England manager Sarina Wiegman told the BBC: “I think she can play centre back and in the midfield. Tonight we make the starting line=up with the best team.

“We want to play well and win the game. Dominate the game as much as possible. Don’t concede any goals...

“I think we know each other pretty well. Tonight is another opportunity for them and us to get to know each other even better.”

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels added: “I’m pleased with the performance out in Austria and if we can match that it will be progress. It will be consistency...

“It’s [the record crowd] a measure of the progress thatt he womne’s team have done. The participation that will come out of that down the years, it’s having a positive affect on that.”

Northern Ireland vs England

19:35 , Sarah Rendell

We have less than 30 minutes until kick-off in this World Cup qualifier and it will act as a builder to the Euros.

The two teams will face each other in the group stage this summer and so it will be a good tester. It will also be used in the build-up to the tournament in July.

Who do you have as the winner? England are the favourites but will the home advantage aid Norther Ireland? We will soon find out...

Northern Ireland vs England

19:29 , Sarah Rendell

Are any fans asking where is Fran Kirby? Well the Chelsea forward isn’t involved in this international break as her club are resting the star.

It shows the team’s strength in depth that they can field such a strong side without one of their key players.

Kirby should be back for the summer build-up to the Euros after the end of the season with Chelsea. The Blues are in a tight WSL title race with Arsenal and they have the FA Cup to contend with.

Fran Kirby of Chelsea celebrates after scoring (Getty)

Northern vs England

19:22 , Sarah Rendell

Sarina Wiegman is looking to build a squad that can collaborate well with each other ahead of this summer’s Euros.

Wiegmen hasn’t lost a match, winning all but one draw, since taking the reins at England and she is looking to nuture the team to be unpredictable.

“What I want to see is a team, a team that people can tell we collaborate really well in and out of possession and really want to work hard for each other, but also that we show an unpredictable attacking game,” she said.

“Sometimes like last week’s match against North Macedonia you know that you’re playing on their half of the pitch all the time, but we will have games too where we have to defend a little more. That’s what we have to do as a team as well as possible, and still create chances.

“Hopefully people will see an energetic and unpredictable team with lots of team work shown.”

Read the full story:

England Lionesses targeting continuity and energy ahead of Euros, says Sarina Wiegman

Northern Ireland vs England

19:16 , Sarah Rendell

England’s winning run sees them at the top of Group D and sure to bag qualification for the World Cup. But it’s a different story for Northern Ireland who are sitting in third.

The Green and White Army retain a miniscule chance of overhauling the Lionesses at the top of Group D but are just three points behind second-placed Austria in the battle for a play-off spot with three games to go.

However, with minnows Luxembourg, Latvia and North Macedonia providing little competition for the top three, Shiels has thrown in the towel regarding making it to the finals in Australia and New Zealand following Friday’s 3-1 loss away to the Austrians.

“This is not a must-win game because qualification is out of the equation,” said Kenny Shiels. “If we won by five goals, that would be different. But we’re being realistic and we’re not expecting that to happen.

“If we were to beat England, it would be an unbelievable achievement in itself, in isolation to the group.”

Read the full story:

Kenny Shiels: World Cup qualification ‘out of the equation’ for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland vs England

19:10 , Sarah Rendell

Leah Williamson captains the side tonight for the first time since she was confirmed as the skipper for the Euros this summer.

She is taking over duties from Manchester City star Steph Houghton as the defender is injured. The Arsenal star has been skippering for Sarina Wiegman since she took over as England manager. Wiegman said she wanted the team to have some continuity ahead of the tournament and so Williamson takes the reins.

She didn’t skipper on Friday as she couldn’t play due to concussion protocols but she is named in the team this evening.

Williamson said of last week’s 10-0 performance: “I thought the girls were great, very professional. We had a job to do, we wanted to create loads of chances and prove to be a clinical team and I think the girls did that.

“It’s never nice to sit out a football match but, when you watch a team play like that, it’s fairly easy.”

Full story:

Leah Williamson says leading England out will be ‘biggest honour in football’

Northern Ireland vs England

19:03 , Sarah Rendell

Many fans and pundits may have England as the favourites for the match this evening but Northern Ireland are going to throw all they have at the Lionesses.

Northern Ireland have the home advantage and are thought to be setting a record attendance for a women’s football game in the country. So they also have a wealth of fans to cheer them on.

It will be a tall order to overcome England who have so far scored 63 goals in the qualifying campaign and are yet to concede.

But Northern Ireland’s manager Kenny Shiels is raring for the match, saying: “England have strolled through the group to date, scoring for fun. But I am confident we can give them a game tonight, roared on by a full house at the National Stadium.”

Northern Ireland vs England

18:56 , Sarah Rendell

The confirmation that Ellen White is playing means the forward has the potential to equal or break Wayne Rooney’s all-time England goal scoring record.

She scored once in the Lionesses 10-0 drubbing of North Macedonia on Friday which took her past Harry Kane and Sir Bobby Charlton.

White has 50 goals for England so she needs a hat-trick to equal Rooney’s 53 or four to beat it. If she doesn’t manage to get there in tonight’s game, the Lionesses have three friendlies ahead of this summer’s Euros.

The Manchester City star told ITV after the North Macedonia match: “I think it’s pleasing to score. The overall performance, the standard is remaining really high. We wanted those three points.

“It’s a massive privilege [to be among Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney]. It’s a dream for me to play for England. For me it’s any way I can contribute to the team... It’s an incredible feeling to be among those amazing players.”

Northern Ireland vs England

18:49 , Sarah Rendell

Both teams have announced their starting XI’s for this clash.

England have reverted to some of what manager Sarina Wiegman may believe is their strongest side, particularly in their goalkeeper choice. Wiegman has repeatedly said Mary Earps is their first choice and the Manchester United star is playing this evening.

Lionesses: Earps, Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Carter, Stanway, Walsh, Toone, Mead, White, Hemp.

Meanwhile Northern Ireland have named a strong team with star ford Rachel Furness lining up.

Northern Ireland: Burns, Magee, Nelson, McFadden, Vance, Burrows, Callaghan, Furness, Andrews, Magill, Wade.

Northern Ireland vs England

