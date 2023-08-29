Northern Ireland squad: Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons earns first call-up

Lyons featured in Kilmarnock's Viaplay Cup win over Celtic on 20 August

Uncapped Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons has been included in an injury-hit Northern Ireland squad for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovenia and Kazakhstan.

Fit-again strikers Josh Magennis and Conor Washington and defender Daniel Ballard are also included.

Queens Park Rangers winger Paul Smyth, not capped since 2021, also returns.

But Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill is without several key players because of injury.

In addition to long-term absentees Steven Davis, Corry Evans, Stuart Dallas and Shane Ferguson, O'Neill is without Jamal Lewis, Conor Bradley and Aaron Donnelly.

Liverpool wing-back Bradley and Nottingham Forest defender Donnelly were both involved in the last squad, while Lewis - who joined Watford on loan from Newcastle last month - pulled out of the squad before the Denmark game in June.

Leyton Orient midfielder Ethan Galbraith, Larne striker Lee Bonis, West Ham United forward Callum Marshall, unattached midfielder Sean Goss and Portsmouth midfielder Paddy Lane also miss out.

Having picked up just three points from their opening four qualifiers, Northern Ireland resume their bid to reach next summer's Euros with trips to Slovenia on 7 September and Kazakhstan three days later.

Lyons rewarded for Killie form

Lyons has not been capped at any level for Northern Ireland but has been rewarded for his impressive start to the Scottish domestic campaign with Kilmarnock.

He scored the winner against Rangers in the opening league match of the season and played in the Viaplay Cup last-16 win over Celtic.

Lyons helped Coleraine win the Irish Cup in 2018 before joining Blackburn Rovers. Having taken in loan spells at St Mirren and Morecambe, he joined Kilmarnock in 2021 and helped them achieve promotion to the Scottish Premiership last year.

Northern Ireland squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovenia and Kazakhstan:

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Aarhus, on loan from Burnley), Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle), Luke Southwood (Cheltenham Town).

Defenders: Jonny Evans (unattached), Craig Cathcart (unattached), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Daniel Ballard (Sunderland), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Trai Hume (Sunderland).

Midfielders: George Saville (Millwall), Gavin Whyte (Portsmouth), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Shea Charles (Southampton), Conor McMenamin (St Mirren), Isaac Price (Standard Liege), Paul Smyth (Queen's Park Rangers), Matthew Kennedy (Kilmarnock), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).

Forwards: Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic), Conor Washington (Derby County), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool), Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Dale Taylor (Wycombe Wanderers, on loan from Nottingham Forest).