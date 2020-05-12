Northern Ireland to reveal 'cautious' lockdown exit plan

The Northern Ireland government is to announce a plan for easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions that will be “incremental and cautious” and keep the “stay home” message.

The Stormont executive is to publish a five-stage road map on Tuesday that will show divergence between Northern Ireland and Downing Street’s plan for England.

Ministers have rejected Boris Johnson’s “stay alert” slogan, which has been widely criticised as confusing, and also decided against setting projected dates for loosening restrictions.

The power-sharing executive extended Northern Ireland’s lockdown to 28 May and said it would avoid specifying dates for each of the five stages to have “sufficient flexibility” to modify the plan in line with scientific advice.

The message to people in Northern Ireland remained unchanged, said Declan Kearney, a Sinn Féin junior minister: “Stay at home, save lives. That’s the message we want to see adhered to in our society.”

It aligned Northern Ireland with Scotland and Wales, which had also rejected Johnson’s new messaging, he said.

The Stormont assembly is due to debate the roadmap after it is announced by Arlene Foster, the first minister and Democratic Unionist party (DUP) leader, and Michelle O’Neill, the deputy first minister and Sinn Féin deputy leader.

Both parties sparred in the early stages of the pandemic – Sinn Féin wanted to close schools before Downing Street recommendations – but now present a united front in steering a policy that in several aspects sets Northern Ireland apart from the Republic of Ireland as well as England.

Speaking at a Covid-19 briefing on Monday, Gordon Lyons, a DUP junior minister, warned against complacency. “It will be a grave mistake to believe we have beaten Covid-19. We just don’t owe it to the NHS, we owe it too ourselves. Social distancing will be with us for a very long time.”

Lifting of restrictions would be “gradual and phased”, he said. “After eight weeks of lockdown, I know many of us are desperate to get back to the life you had before.”

The blueprint will detail the scientific and health criteria that must be met for moving to each of the five stages. A key criterion will be the R-value, or reproduction number, which is estimated at 0.8-0.9. Authorities want to push it lower before easing restrictions.

Outdoor gatherings of four to six people that observe physical distancing are expected to be allowed in the first stage. Cafes, restaurants and pubs will have to wait until step five to reopen, and schools until September.

Northern Ireland has registered 438 coronavirus-related deaths, a per capita rate significantly below that of England and on par with Ireland.

However, the Unite union has warned that the devastating toll in Northern Ireland’s care homes could be repeated in meat-packing plants unless there is mass testing and deep cleaning.

A worker based at a Moy Park plant in Dungannon died after contracting coronavirus, part of what the union said was a cluster in mid-Ulster.

The republic is to begin its own five-stage lockdown exit plan on 18 May, with intervals of three weeks.

Critics have accused authorities in Belfast and Dublin of paying lip-service to coordination instead of forging an all-island strategy, as happened with previous disease outbreaks involving animals.

Some of the republic’s highest infection rates are in counties along the 310-mile border, fuelling concern about possible spillover.