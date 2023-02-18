Northern Ireland Protocol deal ‘by no means done’, Sunak says

Sophie Wingate, PA Political Correspondent
·3 min read

Rishi Sunak has said a deal with the European Union on fixing issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol is “by no means done”.

The Prime Minister appeared to play down the prospect of an imminent agreement, amid speculation one could be announced early next week.

Mr Sunak met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen behind closed doors on the fringes of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday as he seeks to secure a deal aimed at breaking the impasse over the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements.

But in his speech to the forum, he suggested there is still a way to go.

“We’re engaging in those conversations with the European Union all the time and we have been for a while, but what I’d say is there is still work to do,” the Prime Minister said.

“There are still challenges to work through. We have not resolved all these issues.

“No, there isn’t a deal that has been done, there is an understanding of what needs to be done.”

Mr Sunak added that “we’re working through (the issues) hard and we will work through them intensely with the EU, but we are by no means done.”

Brexit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Sinn Fein party leader Mary Lou McDonald, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill (Twitter/Michelle O’Neill)

His trip to the German summit came a day after his meetings with the five main Stormont parties in Belfast to gain their support.

However, he was warned by the DUP, the most vocal critics of the protocol, that his proposed deal did not go far enough.

In a weekend message to the unionist party’s members, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “Progress has been made in some areas and while that is welcome, in other key areas it currently falls short of what would be acceptable and required to meet our seven tests.

“I have indicated to the Prime Minister that it is important he agrees the right deal rather than a rushed deal.

“Solutions must be found which respect Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom and its internal market and deal with the democratic deficit created by the protocol.”

The term “democratic deficit” is used by Northern Ireland unionists to describe the application of EU rules in the region without local politicians having an influence on them.

Mr Sunak may push EU leaders for further concessions on the oversight role of the European Court of Justice, but the European Commission is unlikely to budge on its red line – that the court has the final say on single market issues.

Any compromise over the court’s jurisdiction will also anger eurosceptic Tory backbenchers in the European Research Group (ERG), who could rebel if the changes are put to a vote in the Commons.

The UK and the EU have been engaged in substantive negotiations over the workings of the Protocol, which was included in the Withdrawal Agreement to ensure the free movement of goods across the Irish land border after Brexit.

The Protocol instead created economic barriers on trade being shipped from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

It has proved to be deeply unpopular with unionists, who claim it has weakened Northern Ireland’s place within the UK, and the DUP has used a Stormont veto to collapse the powersharing institutions in protest at the arrangements.

Mr Sunak met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Munich summit, though No 10’s readout of the talks suggested the Northern Ireland Protocol did not come up.

Latest Stories

  • Wagner Group releases graphic video of corpses in desperate plea for more ammunition

    The Wagner Group released a video of a stack of corpses on Friday to make a point about the shortage of ammunition it was facing, as its leader said he would risk arrest to get his fighters more shells and bullets.

  • Trump tried to call in to Fox News as the Capitol riot unfolded but the network refused to put him on air, new filing claims

    Fox network bosses thought it would be "irresponsible" to put Trump on air, a court filing part of Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit says.

  • Tucker Carlson told his producer Trump is 'the undisputed world champion' of destroying things and could ruin Fox News if it didn't back his election lies

    "At this point we're getting hurt no matter what," Carlson texted his producer two days after Fox became the first network to call Arizona for Biden, per a new court filing.

  • Wealthy Americans are racing to get the EU's last remaining 'golden passport' before it's gone

    For the first time, Americans are applying for "golden passports" more than any other nationality, according to Henley & Partners' USA wealth report.

  • 'Don't Play With Us.' Estonia Sends Message To Russia With Ukraine Aid

    A shared border with Russia and a painful history of Soviet occupation has led Estonia to adopt an aggressive approach to helping Ukraine

  • Trump lawyers try to ban 'Access Hollywood' tape from trial

    Attorneys for Donald Trump want to ban from his upcoming civil rape trial the “Access Hollywood” tape in which the former president boasts graphically about how celebrities can molest women. Trump attorneys Alina Habba and Michael Madaio filed papers in Manhattan federal court late Thursday seeking to block references to the 2005 taped encounter and the tape itself from an April trial stemming from the claims of longtime advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Carroll, 79, sued Trump in November after New York state temporarily changed laws to allow adult rape victims to sue their abusers, even if the attacks occurred decades ago.

  • Taliban plunged into power struggle as ‘growing spat’ opens up over girls’ education

    The Taliban is facing its first power crisis amid signs of a rift between Haibtalluah Akhundzada, its supreme leader, and his top officials over girls’ education.

  • "Give me a break, man": Biden to reporters at briefing

    STORY: He walked off, intending to leave the room, but returned to listen to the questions.After being asked by a reporter: “Are you compromised by your family’s business relationships?” Mr Biden said laughing: “Give me a break, man,” and walked off without answering any questions.Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China's President Xi Jinping about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down early this month after it transited the United States.Biden, in his most extensive remarks about the Chinese balloon, did not say when he would speak with Xi, but said the United States was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.Peter Alexander of NBC News, was then heard asking Biden if the takedowns of the objects were an “overreaction” done by “political pressure.”At the same time, another reporter asked another question, to which Biden replied: ''You can come to my office and ask a question when you have more polite people.''He then walked away, paused for a second and then left the room.

  • Vladimir Putin’s failures are fooling the West

    Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte

  • Tank plant in small Ohio city plays big role in Ukraine war

    Thousands of miles from the front lines, a sprawling manufacturing plant in the small midwestern city of Lima, Ohio, is playing a critical role in the effort to arm Ukraine as it fends off the Russian invasion. Owned by the Army and operated by General Dynamics, the plant is expected to refurbish Abrams tanks for the U.S. to send to Ukraine, and is already preparing to build an updated version of the vehicle for Poland, U.S. Army officials said Thursday as they toured the facility. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, who walked through the plant with a number of other Army leaders and senior officers, said it's highly likely the plant will provide the tanks for Ukraine.

  • Top Putin official involved in funding Ukraine war dies in apparent suicide

    A Russian defence official is the latest high-ranking figure to die in an apparent suicide in Russia after falling from a 16th floor apartment window.

  • Trump Outlandishly Claims Georgia Grand Jury Excerpts Are 'Total Exoneration' Of Him

    Trump says his name was not even "mentioned" in the released sections of the investigation. But no one was named in the excerpts, by order of the judge.

  • UK will help get fighter jets to Ukraine, says Sunak

    Rishi Sunak offered to help other countries send aircraft to Ukraine as he urged allies to maintain their support in the war against Russia.

  • After being attacked by both Democrats and the GOP, Rick Scott edits his plan to sunset all federal laws every 5 years. He now wants to make exceptions for Social Security, Medicare, and the military.

    Sen. Rick Scott said he "never intended" to touch Medicare or Social Security in his plan to make Congress regularly renew all legislation.

  • Antony Blinken 'warns Ukraine' against retaking Crimea

    Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has warned a Ukrainian attempt to retake Crimea would be a red line for Vladimir Putin that could escalate the conflict, it has been reported.

  • Soros says Russian defeat in Ukraine would trigger dissolution of 'Russian empire'

    Billionaire financier George Soros said on Thursday that if Russia was defeated in the Ukraine war it would result in the dissolution of what he called the 'Russian empire,' something he said would be greeted by former Soviet republics. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

  • Indian child marriage crackdown leaves families in anguish

    Standing outside the local police station in her village in northeast India, 19-year-old Nureja Khatun is anxious. Nearly an hour later, she sees her husband, Akbar Ali, for just a few seconds when he is shuffled into a police van. Khatun’s husband is one of more than 3,000 men, including Hindu and Muslim priests, who were arrested nearly two weeks ago in the northeastern state of Assam under a wide crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18.

  • Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit

    A group of Chinese officials arrived in Taiwan on Saturday on the first visit in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, to attend a cultural event at a time of soaring military tensions across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan's government this week allowed the trip of six officials, lead by Liu Xiaodong, deputy head of the Shanghai office of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, to attend the Lantern Festival in Taipei, at the invitation of the city government. Liu, arriving at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport, did not answer questions from reporters.

  • Rep. Clinton Collamore resigns following arraignment for forgery and election law violations

    Rep. Clinton Collamore resigns following arraignment for forgery and election law violations

  • Alberta premier willing to collaborate on climate issues if Ottawa meets 'non-negotiable' conditions

    Alberta's premier has penned a letter saying she will collaborate with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on certain climate and energy-related initiatives — if Ottawa agrees to certain terms. The letter comes after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Trudeau met on Feb. 7, during which Smith said the prime minister expressed a willingness to collaborate on attracting investment and workers into Alberta's energy sectors while reducing Canada's and Alberta's net emissions. In the letter released Thursd