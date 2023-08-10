Northern Ireland police chief clinging to job after data breach

Mr Byrne said the policing board had not asked him to resign - Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Northern Ireland’s most senior police officer refused to quit on Thursday as he admitted dissident republicans had claimed to have obtained data from the worst security breach in the force’s history.

Simon Byrne, the embattled chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, admitted that dissidents who oppose the peace agreement may be in possession of the data on thousands of his officers.

Mr Byrne also revealed that more than 500 referrals had already been made to an emergency team set up to handle the data breach which affected some 10,000 police officers and staff.

Some officers have taken matters into their own hands and have already moved away from home as a precaution. Mr Byrne conceded the cash-strapped force was likely to face a “financial penalty” either from the regulator or from a wave of compensation claims with lawyers predicting the bill could top £100 million.

Speaking after facing four hours of questioning during an emergency meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board, Mr Byrne said he was “deeply sorry” about the “industrial scale breach of data”.

He said: “An early worst case scenario that we have been dealing with is that third parties would attempt to get this data to intimidate, corrupt or indeed cause harm to our officers and staff.

“We are now aware that dissident republicans claim to be in possession of some of this information circulating on WhatsApp, and as we speak we are advising officers and staff about how to deal with that and any further risk that they face.”

Mr Byrne added that the force had not yet been able to verify the substance of the claim and the priority “has to be remaining alert to the safety and welfare of both officers and staff as we deal with this unprecedented incident”.

Threat level raised

The New IRA is the largest and most active dissident republican terror group and claimed responsibility for the gunning down of Det Chief Insp John Caldwell in February.

The terror threat level in the region was raised to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely, following the shooting which left the detective with life-changing injuries.

Mr Byrne is clinging to his job after he was forced to cut short a holiday amid growing anger over the breach, which is the sixth major security blunder by the force in a year.

Among the more than 345,000 pieces of information published were the rank, name and unit of officers, including dozens who worked with MI5. Hundreds of others named were working in intelligence, or the riot squad, or were involved in close protection of senior politicians and judges.

Police officers in Northern Ireland have to take extra precautions. More than 300 were murdered during the 30 years of violence that became known as the Troubles.

During the press conference, the force admitted the data went through multiple staff before it was published online to the “unconscionable horror” of officers and families.

Mr Byrne refused to resign. Asked whether he had considered his position, he said in the short term his priority was the wellbeing of officers.

“But equally I know it’s a question that people will be asking, I don’t think leadership is about walking away, it’s facing up to your responsibilities and I think the organisation needs consistency and calm heads at the moment across the team to lead us through what we accept is an unprecedented crisis,” he said.

Mr Byrne, who has previously told how he received briefings almost every day on plots to kill his officers, said the policing board had not asked him to resign.

Twenty-one-day delay

The force also admitted that it took 21 days for the Assistant Chief Constable in charge of data to be notified of a separate breach last month after a spreadsheet containing the names of 200 officers, a laptop and radio were stolen from a car.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland which represents the rank-and-file of the force, has said it has been inundated with calls from worried officers following the online leak.

Speaking after the meeting, Mike Nesbitt, an Ulster Unionist MLA who sits on the Policing Board, said he feared the force did not have the capacity to cope with the crisis.

“I am not convinced the police have the capacity and the resources to do the kind of prompt timely individual risk assessments that are required, particularly as dissident republicans are now claiming they have the information,” he said.

“It’s in their interest to spread maximum fear and anxiety so they may or may not have it, but if they do have it, Oh My God.”

Andrew George, a chief inspector and president of the National Black Police Federation, said some officers had already moved in with relatives as precaution.

He added that he backed the chief constable for now but he needed to respond appropriately.

“If it is not gripped right now then we are going to end up with bigger issues but the immediate priority is to assess the threat and risk to officers and staff.”

Deirdre Toner, chairman of the police board, said: “This breach is a very grave matter and will remain the focal point for board meetings with PSNI for many months to come until we are reassured that the recommendations from the review are fully implemented.”