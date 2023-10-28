Advertisement

Northern Ireland Open: Judd Trump stages fight back to set up final against Chris Wakelin

Judd Trump playing at the Northern Ireland Open
Trump has won the English Open and Wuhan Open in recent weeks

Judd Trump has reached the final of the Northern Ireland Open after recovering from a poor start to beat Barry Hawkins in their semi-final in Belfast.

World number three Trump was 3-0 and 4-1 down before winning five frames in a row to claim victory.

He will meet fellow Englishman Chris Wakelin in Sunday's decider.

Wakelin, who saw off China's Yuan Sijun in the quarter-final, earned an easy 6-1 victory over compatriot Jack Lisowski in the last four.

The Belfast showpiece will be only the 31-one-year-old's second ranking event final, having won his first event in the Shoot Out in January, and progresses having reeled off five frames in a row to beat world number 13 Lisowski.

"I've never played that well on such a big occasion, especially given how talented and dangerous Jack is," Wakelin told reporters.

Trump, meanwhile, is aiming to win his third ranking event in a row after triumphing at both the English Open and Wuhan Open in China.

He completed his comeback victory over Hawkins in style with a 128 clearance in the 10th and final frame.