Northern Ireland Open: Judd Trump stages fight back to set up final against Chris Wakelin

Judd Trump has reached the final of the Northern Ireland Open after recovering from a poor start to beat Barry Hawkins in their semi-final in Belfast.

World number three Trump was 3-0 and 4-1 down before winning five frames in a row to claim victory.

He will meet fellow Englishman Chris Wakelin in Sunday's decider.

Wakelin, who saw off China's Yuan Sijun in the quarter-final, earned an easy 6-1 victory over compatriot Jack Lisowski in the last four.

The Belfast showpiece will be only the 31-one-year-old's second ranking event final, having won his first event in the Shoot Out in January, and progresses having reeled off five frames in a row to beat world number 13 Lisowski.

"I've never played that well on such a big occasion, especially given how talented and dangerous Jack is," Wakelin told reporters.

Trump, meanwhile, is aiming to win his third ranking event in a row after triumphing at both the English Open and Wuhan Open in China.

He completed his comeback victory over Hawkins in style with a 128 clearance in the 10th and final frame.