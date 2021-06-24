Northern Ireland adds Malta, Madeira and Balearics to green list
Northern Ireland has upstaged the rest of the UK nations by revealing the traffic light changes ahead of the Department for Transport (DfT) announcement.
The NI Executive revealed at around 6.30pm that the Balearics, Malta, Madeira and a scattering of Caribbean islands would join the quarantine-free green list from 4am next Monday, 30 June.
The Independent understands that the list aligns with the DfT’s categorisation.
The additions are:
Anguilla
Antigua & Barbuda
Balearic Islands
Barbados
Bermuda
British Antartic Territory
British Indian Ocean Territory
British Virgin Islands
Cayman Islands
Dominica
Grenada
Madeira
Malta
Montserrat
Pitcairn Islands
Turks & Caicos
Read More
Green list countries update - live: Malta, Balearic Islands and Madeira join Northern Ireland’s green list
What time is the green list travel announcement today?
Simon Calder’s ‘Ask me Anything’: the Independent’s travel expert answers your questions