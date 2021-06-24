Northern Ireland adds Malta, Madeira and Balearics to green list

(Independent)

Northern Ireland has upstaged the rest of the UK nations by revealing the traffic light changes ahead of the Department for Transport (DfT) announcement.

The NI Executive revealed at around 6.30pm that the Balearics, Malta, Madeira and a scattering of Caribbean islands would join the quarantine-free green list from 4am next Monday, 30 June.

The Independent understands that the list aligns with the DfT’s categorisation.

The additions are:

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

Balearic Islands

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antartic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Madeira

Malta

Montserrat

Pitcairn Islands

Turks & Caicos

