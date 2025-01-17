Northern Colorado visits Martin and Sacramento State

Northern Colorado Bears (8-8, 1-4 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (8-9, 1-3 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State takes on Northern Colorado after Jaydia Martin scored 20 points in Sacramento State's 75-70 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Hornets are 5-2 on their home court. Sacramento State is ninth in the Big Sky with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Fatoumata Jaiteh averaging 1.5.

The Bears are 1-4 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado is third in the Big Sky scoring 67.1 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

Sacramento State's average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Sacramento State gives up.

The Hornets and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.8 points for the Hornets.

Tatum West is scoring 10.5 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 58.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press