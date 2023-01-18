Northern Colorado snow storm prompts road closures, flight cancellations in Denver

A winter storm warning in Colorado remains in place through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, from just west of Interstate 25 from the Colorado-Wyoming border line south to Castle Rock and east to the Nebraska and Kansas borders, according to the National Weather Service.

Fort Collins received 4 to 5 inches of snow as of Wednesday morning, according to Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network reports.

The weather service is forecasting 2 to 5 inches of additional snow Wednesday for areas near the Interstate 25 corridor and 4 to 8 inches with wind gusts to 40 mph in the far northeast corner of Colorado.

Below are Wednesday's updates on the storm and its impacts.

Blizzard-like conditions close roads around Northern Colorado

Here is a list of roads closed due to hazardous travel conditions, according to Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation:

Interstate 76 in both directions from Sterling to the Nebraska state line

Colorado Highway 14 from Fort Collins to Sterling

Colorado Highway 52 from Colorado 14 to Fort Morgan

Colorado Highway 59 from Sedgwick to Yuma

Colorado Highway 23 from Holyoke to Nebraska state line

Colorado Highway 6 from Sterling to Nebraska state line

U.S. Highway 385 from Julesburg to Wray

Colorado Highway 138 from Sterling to Nebraska state line

Travelers should not attempt to use county or secondary roadways to bypass highway closures.

Fort Collins, Loveland and Windsor on accident alert

Fort Collins, Loveland and Windsor are on accident alert Wednesday.

For Fort Collins, if the crash does not involve injury, drugs/alcohol or an uninsured vehicle, exchange information with those involved and report the crash to fcgov.com/police-report.

For Loveland and Windsor, report at dmv.colorado.gov/report-accident.

A city of Fort Collins employee blows snow at City Park on Wednesday, Jan. 18. 2023.

Denver airport flight delays, cancellations

Denver International Airport had nearly 8 inches of snow as of Wednesday morning.

As of around 7 a.m., there were 37 delays and 262 cancellations at Denver International Airport, according to FlightAware.

Air travelers are advised to check with your carrier before heading to DIA.

For DIA information, visit flydenver.com.

Transfort bus service operating, but delays possible

Transfort buses are operating Wednesday, but riders should expect delays due to weather and road conditions.

You can stay up to date on cancellations via text or email at ridetransfort.com/subscribe.

