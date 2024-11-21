Northern Colorado defeats Cal Baptist 79-68

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Langston Reynolds had 18 points in Northern Colorado's 79-68 win against Cal Baptist on Wednesday night.

Reynolds went 9 of 17 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Bears (4-2). Brock Wisne scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 12 from the field and added six rebounds. Isaiah Hawthorne shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Dominique Daniels Jr. led the Lancers (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two steals. Kendal Coleman added 15 points and six rebounds for Cal Baptist. AJ Braun also put up 10 points and six rebounds.

