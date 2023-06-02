Northern California temps could top 100 as storms hit the mountains. Here’s the latest

Enjoy the next few hours of tolerable weather and clear skies because temperatures will scorch Northern California this weekend.

The high heat coming to the area between Saturday and Sunday poses a moderate heat risk, according to the National Weather Service. There’s between a 20% and 50% chance temperatures will surpass 100 degrees in parts of the Sacramento Valley.

Feelin' hot hot hot!



It's warming up this weekend, with highs in the 90's, and even a 20-50% chance to pass 100 °F in some areas of the Valley. With that comes an associated Moderate Heat Risk!



So stay cool and hydrated, and check in on vulnerable populations!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/DtUkbAWS5r — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 2, 2023

The heat, mixed with the chance of isolated thunderstorms may be enough for some to cancel weekend plans.

There’s between a 15% and 35% chance Isolated storms could start Saturday afternoon in the Sierra, with increased chances into next week. Prepare for lighting, gusty winds, brief heavy rain and small hail.

If you plan to travel to the mountains, check the forecast before you go because clear skies don’t mean a storm isn’t coming.

In Sacramento, temperatures will begin to heat up Saturday with a high of 91 degrees and a low of 60, according to the National Weather Service. Between Saturday and Sunday, the weather is forecast to reach the low 90s.

The weather in Modesto is forecast to get even hotter.

Temperatures are forecast to reach a high of near 95 degrees and a low of 65 degrees. There’s a slight chance of showers Tuesday.

