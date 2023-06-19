Northern California gas station customers given unexpected Father’s Day performance

Patrons at a 76 gas station in Vacaville were surprised with an impromptu mariachi band performance on Father’s Day morning.

Mariachi America de Sacramento had stopped to fill up at the gas station when they were asked by another customer to play in the parking lot. The performers, who were already donned in their green and gold mariachi uniforms, agreed and pulled out their guitarron, trumpets and violin.

A small crowd of onlookers smiled and pulled out their phones as Mariachi America played a couple of songs from their set.

“That was weird, right?” said Jose Martinez, a member of the band, laughing.

The band had just played a private Father’s Day performance in Vacaville, Martinez said, and were on their way to another gig in Olivehurst.

“We do public events, we do weddings, we do quinceañeras, all types of events,” Martinez said, adding that the band travels all around Northern California for its performances.

A couple danced as the band played two songs. The patron who had asked the band said he felt it would be a nice tribute to Father’s Day.