The Northern Boys, Rapping Retired U.K. Teachers, Break Down Their Filthy Viral Hit ‘Party Time’

Miles Klee
·7 min read
northern-boys-viral-video.jpg northern-boys-viral-video - Credit: Sindhu World/Youtube
northern-boys-viral-video.jpg northern-boys-viral-video - Credit: Sindhu World/Youtube

“This song may be the single best thing to come out of 2022,” tweeted one fan. “It’s breaking me how good this is,” wrote another. “This is not safe for work, but you should just quit your job and watch it,” a third recommended.

All had shared a link to an electrifying, somewhat poorly dubbed music video for “Party Time,” by the Northern Boys, a trio of three older British blokes — one of whom, Kevin, just dances. The other two are Norman Pain, who sports a shaved head and goatee, and Patrick Karneigh Jr., white-haired and mustachioed. In a parking lot of Birmingham’s Sutton Park, the pair take turns rapping over a groovy disco beat, careening from claims of outrageous drug use to descriptions of masturbating in a tree. You never know where a verse will go, but the flow is infectious, the vibe unmatched.

More from Rolling Stone

“Party Time,” which has racked up 400,000 YouTube views in about a week and nearly 2 million on TikTok, is the group’s first single, and it’s been a long time coming. Karneigh and Pain say they met decades ago as teachers at Bishop Vesey’s Grammar School in Birmingham, working in physical education and the drama department, respectively. In an email interview with Rolling Stone — they decided that a phone call would be “too expensive” — Karneigh describes playing American football with his students. “I’d often put myself in the position of quarterback, and absolutely smash through those kids like a bloody war horse,” he claims. “I’d dominate that field every time. It’s fine because I was the same size as the bleeding kids, I’ve always been tiny, so nobody got badly hurt. Apart from me actually, sometimes you’d get a bloody great brick wall of a kid and they were always tough bastards to get around. Still beat ’em though.”

According to this personal mythos, Norm watched Pat play with the kids one afternoon, and the two struck up a chat afterward. “I can’t say I was a fan of Patrick’s teaching style,” Pain says, “but his taste in music was great and we hit it off in the staff room, talked Metallica, Bon Jovi, Thin Lizzy, etc., and used to crush the biscuit packets and then start shouting about the fact someone had crushed ’em. So much fun.” He adds that they’re both retired from teaching now and pursuing music full-time.

Before releasing his solo mixtape The Twins of Darkness Vol. 1 in 2019, Karneigh, who is in his early 70s, says he was in several bands, including one called Pat Karneigh and the Cufflinks, which “toured all over the North” of England. “I’ve already been a rockstar,” he says. (Googling revealed no trace of the storied Cufflinks.) “I’m more of a singer myself than a rapper but I kind of merge the two, people have compared me to that American guy Lil Baby,” he boasts. “But I like Fred Durst, he’s great. I suppose you could just say I’m just a music man and rap just came to me.”

Pain, age unknown, who hails from Lancashire, says he got into music as a kid after stealing his neighbor’s guitar. “I picked it up pretty quick and tried busking for a while, but I stopped that after getting attacked by an older woman with an umbrella, she wasn’t a fan of the loud music,” he recalls. He lists a wide range of U.S. hip-hop influences, from the Wu-Tang Clan to UGK, the Pharcyde, and Run-DMC.

Starting last year, he began to release a string of dark, experimental rap singles including “Pain & Strife” and “Sonnet.” (While his lyrics occasionally allude to time served in prison, he wasn’t keen to discuss that period.) He’s featured on “Golf,” a 2021 track by South London rappers Pete & Bas, a popular duo in their seventies known as “the grandfathers of U.K. drill.” Pain and Karneigh also guested as members of “The Snooker Team” collective on Pete & Bas’ “Windowframe Cypher.”

The Northern Boys are, like Pete & Bas, part of Sindhuworld, an Instagram-famous London convenience shop that somehow sprouted a record label back in 2017. It’s “kind of like Ruff Ryders but with old guys,” Norm summarizes. Their account of how they hooked up with this scene is no less confounding.

In 2003, Norman “made a relatively large error” when buying a car off the classifieds website Gumtree: “I sent the guy a message, drove down to London, paid for the car, drove it back through London on my way out to [Birmingham], and got stopped by the police,” he says. “Turns out it was a dodgy car. I don’t want to go into the details really, but, guy who sold me that car was Peter Bowditch.” That is, the very Pete who would go on to perform with Basil Bellgrave as Pete & Bas.

“I kind of became familiar with Pete & Bas through the whole ordeal,” Karneigh says. “I was all over Pete like a rash when I found out what happened, I wanted justice for my mate. I even punched him when I first met him,” he claims. “But as time went on we all got to know each other and they sorted Norm out quite nicely, so you know, we’re all friends now.” The name Northern Boys is partly a regional joke — everyone from London “always refer to anyone with a slight accent as Northern,” Karneigh says. When they’re with Pete & Bas or Uncle Bal, who works at Sindhuworld, “they always call us ‘the northern boys,’” Pain says.

“Party Time,” the pair tells me, came together with “a bottle of rum, takeaway pizza, and a lot of laughs.” When I ask what inspired those raunchy lyrics, Karneigh says that’s the least of it: “This song ain’t raunchy, you should see what we’ve got coming, then you’ll know what raunchy is.”

They decided to shoot the video at Sutton Park because Karneigh is a regular at Blackroot Bistro, a restaurant with a lakeside view, and they wanted to incorporate the landscape. “But when we got there they said we’d have to film in the car park, so we did,” Patrick says. The haphazard footage is all the more charming for this impromptu shift in concept, and, of course, greatly enhanced by the magnetic presence of their mate Kevin.

“Kev suggested we use dance tracks rather than the usual dark rap beats,” Karneigh explains. “Kev loves a dance, you see. So we couldn’t make something that he couldn’t dance to.” Kevin, he later says, “introduced me to my wife, he was there for me through my first divorce, and he’s gonna be with me till the day I die. He’s the third member of the band. He doesn’t need to sing or rap, he’s just one of us.”

Norm adds: “We love Kev.”

@thosenorthernboys

Stitch this with your best Kev dance!

♬ Party Time – The Northern Boys

Can we hope for further exploration of “Disco Death Rap” — the genre tag that Pain and Karneigh casually settle upon during our interview — from the Northern Boys? Count on it. “Yes, is the answer,” Karneigh says to the question of whether a full-length album is in the works. No doubt it will take further inspiration from their curious life experience and shared revelry. Addressing whether they really go as hard as their lyrics suggest, Norm replies: “We’re not completely insane, but we love to party and sometimes it gets wild.”

“Couldn’t have said it better myself,” says Patrick.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • Senators sign defenceman Jorian Donovan to entry-level contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Jorian Donovan to a three-year entry-level contract. The 18-year-old is expected to play his second season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Hamilton Bulldogs this upcoming season/ He led Hamilton's rookie defenceman in scoring last season with 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) while posting a plus-25 defensive rating. The Senators selected Donovan, from Richmond, Ont., in the fifth round (136th overall) of the 2022 NHL draft. “We’ve been impr

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Canadian women face Fiji in final international test before Rugby World Cup

    SUVA, Fiji — Canada plays its final test match ahead of next month's Women's Rugby World Cup when it takes on Fiji on Friday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. The third-ranked Canadians are en route to New Zealand, where they open Pool B play against No. 13 Japan on Oct. 9 (New Zealand time) before facing No. 5 Italy and the sixth-ranked U.S. Fiji, ranked 21st in the world, is in Pool C with top-ranked England, No. 4 France and No. 11 South Africa. Canada coach Kevin Rouet calls the Fiji test “our fi

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Injuries to Edmundson, Suzuki mark first day of Montreal Canadiens training camp

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens opened training camp on Thursday with injuries looming over the team. A behemoth 74-player roster took to the ice, but defenceman Joel Edmundson was nowhere to be seen. Coach Martin St. Louis revealed that Edmundson will be out for an undetermined amount of time with an undisclosed lower-body injury. “It’s undetermined because we don’t have enough details,” said St. Louis. “You’re always worried when a player injures himself, you don’t know the severity and as a

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Wander Franco drives in 3 as Rays beat Blue Jays 10-5

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco had three RBIs, Jonathan Aranda homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 on Thursday night in the opener of a big four-game series between playoff contenders. Randy Arozarena had three hits and drove in two runs for the Rays, who were coming off a three-game series in which they were swept by Houston and scored just twice. “Baseball’s weird. I saw a score tonight that was a little different.” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “They