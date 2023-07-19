Northern Animals opens new adoption centre

Darlene Wroe

TEMISKAMING SHORES - Temiskaming Shores and area families looking to adopt a dog or cat now have a new location where they can go to visit and consider which pet is right for them.

The Northern Animals Rescue and Sanctuary officially opened its new location at 340 Armstrong Street North in Temiskaming Shores on June 24 during the annual Northern Animals Pawfest.

Many people turned out for the outdoor gathering, enjoying live music, demonstrations and vendors, and to have a tour of the new facility and perhaps meet their new pet.

"We've been working on renovations for just over a year,” said head fundraiser Ashley Blais.

“Now it's finally up to par. So people can come in and visit all the animals if they want to adopt. We have a playroom for dogs and people (where they can) get to see which one best suits that family."

Along with an adoption centre, there will also be a small store that will sell supplies for animals. Promotional items, such as t-shirts, sunglasses and mugs, are also available.

The sanctuary hopes to have the facility fully open in the near future. Fundraising continues for the renovations that have already taken place, and for more improvements and ongoing needs.

Cats had been held at a facility beside the Animal Hospital on Armstrong Street North in Temiskaming Shores, but all animals are now at the new facility.

Dogs had been housed at owner/operator Jennifer MacKewn's property or in foster homes.

At this time, people interested in adopting an animal are asked to email northernanimalsrescue@yahoo.com or call Blais at 1-705-358-5044 or MacKewn at 1-647-444-4941 or message via Northern Animals Rescue and Sanctuary’s Facebook page.

