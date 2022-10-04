Northeastern Reality Lab Manager Charged With Staging Explosion

FBI

A lab manager at Northeastern University who claimed he was injured by an explosive device that was sent to him last month with a threatening note has been arrested on charges that he fabricated the entire thing, according to newly unsealed court records reviewed by The Daily Beast.

Jason Duhaime, 45, was taken into custody in Texas on Tuesday by the FBI and is charged with conveying false information related to an explosive device, and making materially false and fictitious statements to the federal government.

Duhaime told investigators that the explosive, which he claimed came in on Sept. 14, was inside a hard-shell Pelican case, and that a “violent” letter was inside, the complaint against him states.

“I popped it—the latches—and then I started to open it up,” Duhaime said during an interview with a member of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism task Force, according to the complaint. “And then I don’t know how much it was open, but all this freakin’ air, pressure, shit came flying out, like, and these little things—I felt them. I didn’t necessarily see them ‘cause it was dark, but they were, they hit me.”

But Duhaime’s story didn’t add up, the complaint says.

The smoking gun? The feds say they found a “word-for-word, electronic copy” of the letter Duhaime said he received on Duhaime’s laptop. It had been composed the day before it arrived at his office, the complaint says.

The FBI is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to provide further details.

This story is developing and will be updated.

