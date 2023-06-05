Northeast wildfire now the third largest in B.C's history: BC Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire Service says the Donnie Creek wildfire has grown into one of the largest blazes over the last century in the province.

The fire, which is burning north of Fort St. John, is currently estimated at more than 2,400 square kilometres in size.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Julia Caranci says records show it ranks third in provincial history, following the 2017 Plateau Fire at 5,210 square kilometres and the 1958 Kechika Fire at 2,853 square kilometres.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It does, however, exceed the Elephant Hill fire that burned more than 1,900 square kilometres of forests, grasslands and properties in the summer of 2017.

Caranci says the Donnie Creek fire has grown significantly because of two planned ignitions last week that burned a 55-kilometre portion along it's southern flank in an effort to control the fire and create "confinement lines."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference that modelling shows it might be an especially severe wildfire season in several areas of Canada.

"This is a scary time for a lot of people, not just in Alberta, but right across the country, including in the Atlantic, the North and Quebec, too."

Caranci says the service expects to continue fighting the Donnie Creek fire for weeks, and potentially months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2023.

The Canadian Press