Northeast Ontario residents return to community after forest fire forces evacuation

Residents have returned to a community north of Sudbury, Ont., after a forest fire forced an evacuation last week.

About 100 residents of Shining Tree, Ont., were evacuated on Saturday afternoon by conservation officers and Ontario Provincial Police after the forest fire broke out in the area on May 10.

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry says the evacuation order was lifted Tuesday at 6 p.m. and residents have been able to return to their homes.

There were 17 active fires in the northeast region as of Tuesday morning.

To date, the province says there have been 68 fires in Ontario this year.

Shining Tree is located about 200 kilometres north of Sudbury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press