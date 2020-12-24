Northeast to Get First Vajpayee Statue Built at Cost of Rs 15 Lakh on Dec 25

Payal Mehta
·2 min read

On December 25, north-east India will get its first-ever statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Built at a cost of Rs 15 lakh, the 13-feet bronze statue is being installed at Zero Point of the East-West Corridor.

Union road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari will be present for the unveiling of the statue along with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Artist Chandra Sekhar Das built the statue in four months in his studio in Kolkata. Silchar MP from the region Dr Rajdeep Roy conceived the idea on August 16 this year, which marks the death anniversary of Vajpayee. Along with his district team, this statue was then commissioned. Roy made an individual contribution of Rs 1 lakh to start with and the statue has been built with contribution from over 11,000 BJP karyakartas who came forward to support the idea.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Roy said: “Many admirers of the late PM expressed their willingness to contribute in the making of the bronze statue. Keeping in mind the sentiments associated with the great statesman, we had to open an account for the contribution which was only voluntary donation."

He added, "People of Barak are very emotional about the former PM. He visited here multiple times. Vajpayee also stayed in my house for my father’s election campaign during the 2001 Assam assembly polls.”

In 1994, the Golden Quadrilateral Project for East-West corridor was conceived by Vajpayee so that the North could connect to South and East to West for smooth passenger traffic as well as freight movement. Rangpur in Silchar became the zero point on the eastern side and Saurashtra on the western side.

Apart from unveiling the statue, Gadkari will also attend the 18th convocation of Assam University Silchar and participate in the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi program.

Latest Stories

  • NHL shares its 5-game opening-night schedule

    The NHL has marked the returns for its 31 franchises.

  • NBA postpones Rockets-Thunder game after COVID-19 contact tracing, James Harden violation

    The Rockets don't have enough players

  • Lightning lose Nikita Kucherov for entire regular season, avoid severe cap consequence

    The Lightning's star forward will miss the entire 56-game regular season.

  • Canada edges Russia in world juniors pre-tournament game

    EDMONTON — Jamie Drysdale scored the game's only goal as Canada defeated Russia 1-0 on Wednesday in a pre-tournament game ahead of the world junior hockey championship. Drysdale beat Russian goalie Artur Akhtyamov at 3:52 of the third period. Cole Perfetti and Bowen Byram had assists.Canada netminder Devon Levi made 23 saves for the shutout. Akhtyamov, who played the third period, made six saves. Yaroslav Askarov saved all 22 shots he faced over the first 40 minutes.It was the first and only warmup game for Canada ahead of the competition.Canada and Russia met in the 2020 world juniors final last January in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Canada won gold with a 4-3 victory.Slovakia and the Czech Republic were scheduled to play in the late game Wednesday night at Rogers Place.The 2021 event is modelled on the NHL's "bubble" that was successfully used earlier this year in the same arena.The preliminary round begins Friday. Canada is in a pool with Finland, Slovakia, Switzerland and Germany. The United States, Russia, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Austria are in Pool B. The championship game is set for Jan. 5. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Deshaun Watson says he'll pay fines teammates received for visiting his cheesesteak restaurant

    Several Texans players attended the grand opening of Watson's restaurant. Few were wearing masks.

  • Tom Brady isn't too upset about missing out on the Pro Bowl: 'It’s about winning games'

    Tom Brady believes winning games is the most important thing.

  • James Harden fined $50K after alleged strip club visit played role in game postponement

    Video surfaced on social media apparently showing Harden attending a strip club without a mask.

  • Fantasy Hockey: NHL offseason moves that will affect your drafts the most

    Which NHL offseason moves will affect your fantasy hockey drafts the most?

  • The top league-winning, high-risk plays for fantasy finale | The Lineup

    Steven Psihogios and Wesley Cheng count you down to the final week of the fantasy season, and make the case for Jalen Hurts, Cole Beasley, Leonard Fournette and Logan Thomas as league winners.

  • David Pastrnak donates All-Star MVP winnings to local frontline worker

    The Bruins star identified a candidate and has now since donated a 2021 Honda CRV Hybrid to a frontline worker at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

  • Hornets fans will have to be patient with LaMelo Ball after scoreless dud in NBA debut

    The NBA's most-hyped rookie had a dud of a debut.

  • Mad Bets: Will the Bills cover -7 vs. Patriots?

    Minty Bets & Jared Quay give their picks for the Bills-Patriots game on Monday Night.

  • Mad Bets: Week 16 Saturday Betting Odds

    Minty Bets & Jared Quay give their picks for the Week 16 NFL Saturday slate.

  • Mad Bets: College Football Playoff Betting Odds

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Gothard give their picks for the Alabama-Notre Dame & Clemson-Ohio State CFP Semifinals on New Year's Day.

  • No dissension, no diva: Vikings, Jefferson share mutual love

    MINNEAPOLIS — The pass from Kirk Cousins sailed through the end zone and over Justin Jefferson's outstretched arm, one of a handful of missed chances for Minnesota in a six-point loss last week to Chicago that all but forced the Vikings out of the chase for the playoffs.Jefferson turned toward his quarterback and shouted his frustration with the incompletion, using an expletive to emphasize his belief the ball should have been delivered earlier, and the closest microphone from Fox's camera crew made the complaint audible on the broadcast.Dissension on an underperforming team? Another diva receiver?Not if you asked anyone on the Vikings. Jefferson himself was quick to chime in after the game and the clip was tumbling through the Twittersphere, steadfast in his confidence in Cousins and dismissal of the egotism suggested by the social media masses so adept at blowing real-time topics out of proportion.“One of the most selfless people that I’ve been around as a receiver. Just goes out there, handles his job, grinds, competitive,” fellow Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen said. “Obviously wants the football, wants to help the team win, but, man, he’s a great teammate.”Jefferson has already established the franchise single-season rookie record for receptions (73), set first in 1998 by Pro Football Hall of Fame member Randy Moss, and has two games left to break the receiving yards mark (1,313). Jefferson has 1,182 yards, tops among rookies in the league this season to become one of two Pro Bowl picks on the Vikings, along with running back Dalvin Cook.“I’m honoured to be on that list up with the top guys in the NFL. I’m just ready to keep going. This is only my first year,” said Jefferson, who was taken out of LSU with the first-round draft pick acquired from Buffalo in the trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs. "So many things to improve on, so many things to work on, definitely a bright start.”Attitude is clearly not on that to-do list, no matter how mad he might have been about that incompletion against the Bears when he had eight receptions for 104 yards.“So many players have done that plenty of times,” Jefferson said, adding: "Kirk's my guy. Everybody knows Kirk’s my guy. It’s just the emotions involved, just frustrated during the play. That has nothing to do with me and Kirk.”According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Jefferson is third in the league with an average of 2.8 yards per pass route run, trailing Green Bay's Davante Adams and Tennessee's Corey Davis.“It comes down to production on the field. I think that’s where he separates himself,” Cousins said. “I never noticed that his swagger set him apart, his mindset. He’s just a playmaker."___More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDave Campbell, The Associated Press

  • Rams not bothered by only 2 Pro Bowl nods for No. 1 defence

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams have the NFL's No. 1 total defence, its No. 1 pass defence and its No. 2 rushing defence. Aaron Donald's group is second in the NFL in sacks and third-down conversion percentage, third in points allowed and fifth in takeaways.By almost any collective measure, the Rams' defence has been the class of the league under rookie co-ordinator Brandon Staley. Yet when the Pro Bowl teams were announced this week, the Rams (9-5) had just two members — Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.That's fewer defensive selections than Seattle, Baltimore, Kansas City and Pittsburgh, and the same number as Green Bay, Buffalo, New Orleans, Denver and Philadelphia.The math doesn't really add up for a defence of the Rams' accomplishments this season.But at least publicly, neither the Rams nor their next opponents are reading anything into the lack of attention given to the supporting cast on a unit that has carried Los Angeles' inconsistent offence to the brink of another playoff berth.“Well, their whole defence is playing like a Pro Bowl defence,” said Pete Carroll, whose Seahawks (10-4) could clinch the NFC West with a home victory over the Rams on Sunday.“Their whole crew is tough to deal with,” Carroll added Wednesday, immediately citing pass rusher Leonard Floyd and linemen Michael Brockers and Sebastian Joseph-Day. “(The Pro Bowl selections) would be frustrating to them, because you can't have much of a better year than they're having. But that's Pro Bowl voting, too. They don't always catch up with the start of a good group like this.”Indeed, Pro Bowl voting inherently rests upon the individual reputations of players over the collective achievements of a group. Donald and Ramsey already are widely recognized as two of the NFL's best at their positions, while none of the rest of the Rams' defence has that distinction yet.Carroll saw that dynamic play out with his Legion of Boom defences in the 2010s, and he won't be surprised if the Rams get the same treatment — particularly if they keep their group together under Staley next year.“It's likely that these guys who play so well together this year will be recognized next year as they do it again next year,” Carroll said.The most obviously overlooked candidate for individual recognition is cornerback Darious Williams, who has four interceptions in his breakout season as one of the NFL's top-graded cover men. Ramsey touted his teammate for Pro Bowl consideration several times this season, but Williams couldn't crack a four-man NFC group of Ramsey, New Orleans' Marshon Lattimore, the Giants' James Bradberry and Green Bay's Jaire Alexander.The Rams' entire secondary has exceeded most expectations. Safety John Johnson is playing superbly into free agency, leading Los Angeles in tackles and captaining the defence on the field, while rookie safety Jordan Fuller has performed much better than anyone outside the Rams suspected when they chose him with a sixth-round pick.“I do feel like a lot of our other players are deserving,” Staley said of the Pro Bowl choices, citing Williams, Johnson and Floyd in particular. “But I think every coach in the NFL is going to say that about their players.”Staley also agreed with Carroll's perception of the Pro Bowl process.“It’s a selective event, and there’s going to be disappointment,” Staley added. “I think that more than anything, we’re just so glad that we’re competing for something as a team. We’re really proud of what we’ve accomplished so far as a defence. Regardless of who made the Pro Bowl or not, our players are going to benefit from this season one way or the other.”Rams quarterback Jared Goff knows exactly how much a Pro Bowl selection means. He has been chosen for two Pro Bowls, including the 2018 game in which McVay's first Rams team had eight representatives.“We’ve had years where we’ve had six, seven guys make the Pro Bowl, and I think we lost in the first round of the playoffs, and you’re not too pleased about it,” Goff said. "I think the Pro Bowl is a cool thing. It’s awesome. Congrats to everyone who made it, but as a team, we have bigger goals.”NOTES: The Rams held only a walkthrough Wednesday while doing much of their game plan installation for the holiday week. McVay said RT Rob Havenstein would have been limited with a shoulder injury if Los Angeles had practiced, but he expects the veteran to be ready for Sunday. ... RB Cam Akers won't play this week with a high ankle sprain, McVay repeated. ... Rookie LB Terrell Lewis is likely ready to return to the lineup after missing time with a knee injury. ... The Rams will practice at SoFi Stadium on Christmas Eve due to high winds in Thousand Oaks.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGreg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster gets into social media spat after Bengals dancing controversy

    The Steelers star didn't appreciate being mocked by a Niners rookie.

  • C.J. Beathard excited for another shot as 49ers starting QB

    C.J. Beathard’s first few chances to be a starting quarterback in the NFL didn’t go smoothly.Thrown in as a third-round rookie for the San Francisco 49ers with an overmatched roster, Beathard struggled mightily in 2017. He wasn’t much better the following year when he stepped in after Jimmy Garoppolo got hurt before losing the job to Nick Mullens.Beathard gets another chance Saturday for the 49ers (5-9) against the Arizona Cardinals with Garoppolo still sidelined by an ankle injury and Mullens out for the season with an injured elbow.“I’ve got nothing to lose at this point,” Beathard said Wednesday. “I’m going to go out and have some fun. This team has nothing to lose at this point. We’re not going to make the playoffs. We’ve really got nothing to lose. We’ve got to go out there and leave it all on the field and just have some fun with it. That’s kind of been our motto the last week is just go out there and have some fun. So, I’m excited for the opportunity.”Beathard believes he has developed into a better player than the quarterback who won just one of 10 starts in 2017-18, with 13 interceptions, 12 TDs and a 74.6 rating.He’s become stronger physically and has worked on getting rid of the ball quicker and improving his movement in the pocket to cut down on the 35 sacks he took in his 10 starts in 2017-18.This start is also a showcase opportunity for Beathard, whose rookie contract expires after the season, making him eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in March.“I’m not really thinking of those terms,” Beathard said. “We’ve got two games left here in the season. Obviously, our playoff hopes are dead now. I think it’s an opportunity to go out there and have some fun. ... Don’t think too much about the future because you never know what the future holds.”After not playing at all last season, Beathard has gotten a few opportunities in mop-up duty this season and has been proficient. He led a late TD drive against Philadelphia and got the Niners in position for a Hail Mary at the end that fell incomplete in a 25-20 loss.He threw a TD pass in the second half in relief of an injured Garoppolo the following week against Miami and led a drive for a field goal before connecting on a Hail Mary touchdown in last week’s 41-33 loss at Dallas.“The main thing is just his preparation, regardless of the circumstance or what the situation may be, he’s always ready to go when his number is called,” receiver Brandon Aiyuk said. “That’s the main thing that jumps out from C.J. He has a huge arm. He can make every single throw and he’s super confident.”This has been a difficult past 12 months for Beathard, whose brother Clayton was fatally stabbed last December outside a bar in Nashville, Tennessee. Beathard returned to the team after a brief absence for the Super Bowl run.He then spent the off-season back in Nashville with his family, working out in a gym on his own during quarantine before getting some chances to throw during informal sessions with some teammates.“I think I’ve really learned so much in the last year,” he said. “I’ve never been in as good of a spot as I am mentally than I ever have been just with what I’ve learned and truly knowing where to put my faith and what things get to you and what things don’t get to you. Whereas (in) the past, I might’ve let little things really ruin a day or not. Now I think I’m in a lot better head space. I’m excited for this opportunity.”NOTES: The Niners officially signed Josh Rosen off Tampa Bay’s practice squad to be the backup QB. Rosen was the 10th overall pick by Arizona in 2018 and is now joining his fourth organization. ... DE Dion Jordan (knee) and S Tarvarius Moore (knee) were upgraded to limited in practice. ... DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), CB Richard Sherman (calf) and S Jimmie Ward (concussion) didn’t practice. ... WR Jordan Matthews was signed to the practice squad. ... The Niners also placed WR Trent Taylor on the COVID-19 list and TE Chase Harrell and FB Josh Hokit on the practice squad COVID-19 list.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • Week 16 pressing fantasy football questions: Can the Seahawks rediscover their high-flying offense?

    Matt Harmon looks at five pressing questions heading into Week 16 of the NFL season including whether the Seahawks can beat the Rams, which team has the edge in the Packers/Titans matchup, and much more.

  • AP source: Dodgers, Kahnle agree to $4.75M, 2-year deal

    NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Dodgers and right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle have agreed to a $4.75 million, two-year deal, according to a person familiar with the contract.The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made. The Athletic and other outlets also reported the agreement.Kahnle can earn up to $500,000 in performance bonuses.Kahnle threw just one inning for the New York Yankees in 2020 before having season-ending Tommy John surgery in August, and the 31-year-old is unlikely to pitch next season.Los Angeles is hoping he can return to form in 2022. Kahnle had a 3.67 ERA in 72 games for New York in 2019, striking out 88 in 61 1/3 innings.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBen Walker, The Associated Press