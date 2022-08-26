Northeast Calgary intersection remains closed hours after three-vehicle collision

Calgary police responded to a three-vehicle crash on 16th Avenue N.E. early Friday morning. Four people were sent to hospital. (Rebecca Kelly/CBC - image credit)

Four people were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash on 16th Avenue in northeast Calgary early Friday morning.

At about 1:30 a.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to the collision near the intersection of 16th Avenue and Edmonton trail N.E., according to EMS.

Two men in their 20s were taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, life-threatening condition, EMS's Stuart Brideau told CBC News.

A woman in her 20s was transported to Foothills in serious but stable condition, EMS said. Another women in her 30s is in stable condition at the Peter Lougheed Centre.

According to EMS, Jaws of Life were needed to remove the roof of one of the vehicles to extract someone inside. Each car suffered extensive damage.

As of about 10:45 a.m., police say the intersection of 16th Avenue and Edmonton trail N.E. continues to be closed as they investigate the crash, and they are uncertain when the roads will reopen.