Is Northbaze Group AB (publ) (STO:NBZ) Overpaying Its CEO?

Henrik Andersson has been the CEO of Northbaze Group AB (publ) (STO:NBZ) since 2017. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Henrik Andersson's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Northbaze Group AB (publ) has a market cap of kr57m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of kr2.1m for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at kr1.4m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below kr2.0b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is kr2.2m.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Northbaze Group. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 58% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 42% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that Northbaze Group allocates salary in line with the wider market.

So Henrik Andersson is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Northbaze Group has changed from year to year.

Is Northbaze Group AB (publ) Growing?

Over the last three years Northbaze Group AB (publ) has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 54% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 18% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Northbaze Group AB (publ) Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 52% over three years, some Northbaze Group AB (publ) shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Henrik Andersson is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We like that the company is growing EPS, but we cannot say the same about the lacklustre shareholder returns (over the last three years). Considering the the positives we don't think the CEO pays is too high, but it's certainly hard to argue it is too low. Taking a breather from CEO compensation, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Northbaze Group (of which 3 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

