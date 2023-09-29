Northamptonshire police chief investigated over wearing of military medals

Nick Adderley (Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service)

A Northamptonshire chief is being investigated over allegations of misrepresenting his military service.

A complaint was made against Nick Adderley, 57, over medals he wore and his own military record, the police watchdog said.

He joined the force in 1992 after serving in the Royal Navy as a cadet and in regular service. The local police force previously said he had served in the Falklands War.

The complaint was made by a member of the public to Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) Stephen Mold, who then passed it to the the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Stephen Mold received a complaint from a member of the public about Chief Constable Nick Adderley’s wearing of medals and military service record.

“The PFCC referred the complaint to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who are investigating.

“The chief constable and Northamptonshire Police look forward to co-operating fully with the investigation, but as this is a live inquiry, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

"The allegations relate to concerns about potential misrepresentation of his military service and communications with the Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner. Our inquiries are at an early stage," an IOPC spokesman said.

According to The Sun, the complaint relates to a South Atlantic medal given to those who served in the Falklands in 1982 when Mr Adderley would have been 15.

Mr Adderley said in response to the allegations: “I have been made aware of a complaint in general terms but have not had any notices served upon me by the IOPC.

“It is disappointing that someone has leaked such details about what I deem to be a very personal family issue, that I have yet to respond to formally.

“Consequently I am restricted in what I can say but I have always been keen to respond to such issues directly and openly. Hence it is important that I state for the public record that I am very proud of my Cadet, Royal Navy and Police Service.

“Coming from a military family, I wear all my medals with pride and have always worn the two medals my brothers gave me to wear when one became critically ill and one emigrated, alongside my own.”