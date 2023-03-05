Northampton Town Centre further regeneration planned

The improvements to Abington, in Northampton Town Centre, could "encourage community activity"

A market town that is having a £8.5m revamp could have further improvements made to its centre.

West Northamptonshire Council said Abington and Fish Street, in the heart of Northampton, could be redeveloped to improve the appearance and paving.

The plans could "positively revitalise one of the busiest commercial and pedestrian routes through the town's main shopping street", it said.

New seating, planting and outdoor dining space could be installed.

It would "complement the wider regeneration of the town centre", including the £8.5m Market Square revamp and "provide enhanced connectivity with the rest of the town", the council added.

Abington is in the centre the town and has artwork, shops and restaurants

Conservative councillor Dan Lister, cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said: "Our design is intended to help this area adapt to the changing face of the high street by encouraging cafe culture and creating more appealing and flexible surroundings for visitors and those who live in the town centre.

"The enhanced features and appearance, as well as new facilities will offer a fantastic space for people to use and enjoy."

People have been asked to attend a number of public events or complete a survey online.

