Northampton sees one of UK's biggest shifts from retail to dining

Businesses in a soon-to-be-revamped town centre have said they are quickly adapting to changing shopping habits.

Research has revealed central Northampton has seen a net loss of 26 shops, but a net growth of 23 eating and drinking venues.

The Ordnance Survey statistics compared the first quarters of 2020 and 2022 in the NN1 postcode area.

It was believed to be one of the most significant shifts from retail to restaurants in any UK postcode area.

Earlier this year, a report by Centre for Cities revealed 24.5% of the town centre's units were empty after June 2021.

About £33m has been allocated for Northampton town centre's regeneration.

A committee of MPs previously encouraged local councils to attract shoppers back to the High Street by offering "experiences".

Leslie Walker is the manager at Playhouse Northampton which offers customers dancing and games based on racing and golf.

"Instead of being that big night out where people are just drinking, we've seen families, groups, celebrations, team-building, date nights, speed-dating and things like that, so we've opened it up as more of a usable space for everybody," he said.

Josh Fitzgerald, director of Brother's Pub Co., is preparing to open a new venue in Abington Street, offering entertainment and "social gaming".

"There is an opportunity here for turning town centres into more social community hubs where people can get together, like they do in Spain, and have alfresco dining," he said.

Northampton's town centre regeneration includes plans to revamp the market which includes installing a new water feature, public seating and having a reduction in permanent market stalls.

British Home Stores, Marks & Spencer and House of Frasier are among the well-known chain stores that have pulled out of Northampton town centre in the last 10 years.

Mark Mullen, operations manager for the Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), said businesses were proving they could adapt

The media regulator Ofcom last year reported a 48% increase in online shopping sales during the pandemic.

Mark Mullen, operations manager for Northampton's Business Improvement District, which has the aim of attracting people to the town centre, said: "Since the pandemic, businesses have proven they can adapt and evolve to become experiential providers to complement their offer."

Kardi Somerfield, senior lecturer in advertising and digital marketing at the University of Northampton, said the changing landscape of High Streets could "revitalise independent hyper-local retail" in the long run.

"The more recreational and experiential types of shopping, which may include eating, drinking, and health and beauty services, are more likely to stay which seems to be borne out in the research," she said.

