Northampton Rec Council preparing for fall events

With summer almost over and fall on the way, the Northampton Recreation Council and its many volunteers are preparing for the arrival of autumn.

September’s highlight is the council’s annual Fall Supper scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Northampton Recreation Centre, 3781 Route 105 in Northampton.

The council’s kitchen staff and volunteers will prepare and serve a turkey supper, with all the fixings and dessert, between 3 and 6 p.m.

The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children 6 to 12 years old, with children under six eating free.

After a summer break, Northampton Rec Council’s popular monthly breakfasts will return on Oct. 7.

The autumn schedule continues to be a busy year for the council as it celebrates its 35th anniversary. The milestone year saw the return of Northampton Rec Council’s Strawberry Festival in July.

Residents of Northampton, a rural community southeast of Woodstock on the opposite side of the St. John River, began plans for a community rec council in 1987.

In the subsequent three and a half decades, the council and the Northampton Community Centre it built in the early 1990s hosted numerous community gatherings, celebrations and meals.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun