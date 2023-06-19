Northampton Rec Centre to celebrate 35 years with the return of the Strawberry Festival

The Strawberry Festival returns to Northampton this summer as the community celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Northampton Rec Centre.

For many of the 35 summers since the newly formed rec council built the centre, the strawberry festival was one of the community's summer highlights.

Council member Keith Bull said the community plans to recapture the excitement and community spirit on Saturday, July 8, from 3 to 7 p.m.

The line at the bottom of the Strawberry Festival poster encapsulates the event's spirit.

"Come meet your neighbours and enjoy fun and food for the whole family," the poster says.

Council president Dave Neal said the Northampton Strawberry Festival was one of the council’s premiere events for several years. He said they are excited to bring it back to its full glory this summer.

For the past three-and-half decades, the centre has played a central role in social events for Northampton residents and surrounding communities.

The rec council and hardworking volunteers make the well-equipped hall and surrounding grounds available for community-building functions, including monthly breakfasts, fundraising dinners, meetings, community social events, wedding receptions, and birthday and anniversary parties.

The 2023 Strawberry Festival will again rejoin that list, entertaining the entire family.

The Maunders and Friends will provide entertainment, with help from The Ukulele Group.

Dragon Mire Farm will be on hand with their animals for the enjoyment of children and animal lovers of all ages.

The festival will offer children's games, activities, a bouncy castle, and face painting.

Families can enjoy food from the canteen and the sweet taste of summer in the form of the festival's focus, strawberry shortcake.

The Northampton Rec Centre is located south of Woodstock at 3781 Route 105 in Northampton.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun