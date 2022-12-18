Northampton no match for wily Munster in dour conditions

Antoine Frisch of Munster goes past James Ramm during the Heineken Cup Champions Cup match between Northampton Saints and Munster at cinch Franklin's Gardens Stadium - Getty Images

Change is imminent for England, with Steve Borthwick having picked out his best suit ahead of his unveiling as the new England head coach at Twickenham.

Kevin Sinfield, a huge asset from Leicester, will join him as defence coach and the Rugby Football Union may not stop there as it wades through the difficult situation of trying to prise coaches from contracts while negotiating pay-offs for those they no longer want.

Martin Gleeson remains England’s attack coach but the country’s performances in the autumn hardly inspired in that area, save for some flashes against Japan and New Zealand.

Should the RFU want to further freshen things up then it could do worse than call Northampton Saints to inquire about attack guru Sam Vesty, now the club’s head coach.

Chris Boyd, the previous director of rugby, brought Vesty to the club in 2018 as attack coach and by the following Christmas had seen enough. “Bringing him here was one of the best decisions I’ve made,” Boyd said, at a time when England were seeking a successor to attack coach Scott Wisemantel.

Sam Vesty, the Northampton attack coach issues instructions during the Northampton Saints training session held at Franklin's Gardens - Getty Images

Three years later and Phil Dowson, who replaced Boyd in the summer, admitted in the aftermath of his side’s 17-6 defeat by Munster that if England were looking to replace Gleeson then Vesty would have to be considered.

“I think he would be [in that conversation] based on what he has put together at Saints,” Dowson said. “I obviously don’t want to lose him, but if you were talking about attack coaches his name would be in the mix because of the way we play and the development he has produced in that back line.”

Vesty worked under Eddie Jones, going on tour with England to Argentina in the summer of 2017, but it is at Northampton that he has gone to a new level.

Saints went from conservative to all-action, racking up 73 tries and eight attacking bonus points following Vesty’s arrival compared to 64 tries and five bonus points the previous season. No side scored more tries (99) or won more bonuses (14, tied with London Irish) than Northampton last season, with Vesty playing a pivotal role in the development of a number of exciting young backs, particularly Tommy Freeman, Ollie Sleightholme, George Furbank, Rory Hutchinson and Fraser Dingwall.

The onus, as Vesty previously said, has been on players to make decisions on their own and learn from those successes and failures. “We have structures, but they are there to get on the front foot and then all bets are off,” Vesty said. “Then let’s play what’s in front of us.”

The irony, having just praised Northampton’s attacking prowess, is that they could not take their chances against Munster, despite the visitors conceding three yellow cards in 16 second-half minutes.

A first-half brace for Gavin Coombes meant that Munster led 17-6 at half-time, with no further scores coming in the second half. Northampton came close, Craig Casey’s yellow card stemming from a challenge in the air on Northampton’s James Ramm with the try-line beckoning, although no penalty try was awarded. “Sometimes they give them, sometimes not,” Dowson mused.

Munster, in grim conditions, were defiant in defence. Coombes was unlucky to miss out on player of the match while Jack O’Donoghue thrived at the breakdown.

“Our defensive effort was exceptional,” said Graham Rowntree, the Munster head coach. “We would have liked it to be more glamorous but to dig in like that was massive for us.”