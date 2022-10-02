Tommy Freeman - Northampton narrowly beaten by Harlequins despite fightback - GETTY IMAGES

How to explain this one? Northampton, who for the vast majority of this Sunday afternoon in the sunshine could not stop turning the ball over, somehow came within a whisker of snatching an unlikely win away from Harlequins.



Conditions and both sides' appetite to move the ball about meant the ingredients were all in place for an avalanche of tries but for so long only Harlequins played their part – scoring five tries, with Cadan Murley's acrobatic score in the corner the pick of the bunch – while Northampton were just dreadful for long patches in attack, producing a catalogue of squandered chances until the end when late tries from George Furbank and Tom James made things interesting.



It didn't take long for the first try, Jack Musk slipping out of the maul to score after four minutes. Another soon followed, Lennox Anyanwu's good work in defence pressuring Fraser Dingwall forcing a loose pass which fell to Joe Marchant, whose pass gave Anywnwu a sprint to the line from halfway.



Trailing 14-0 after seven minutes wasn't exactly in Northampton's plans, nor was butchering a three-on-one down the left-hand side after Marchant tracked back well to tackle a hesitating Alex Mitchell and force a knock-on.



Harlequins' rush defence and unforced errors meant that Northampton failed to fire a shot in attack. But the scrum looked promising, Emmanuel Iyogun faring well up against one of the league's best in Wilco Louw, with Northampton having to settle for a Dan Biggar penalty.



Harlequins didn't share those attacking gremlins. A sweeping move from right to left gave Luke Northmore a two-on-one, opting to glide inside the last defender to score on his 50th appearance.



It was hard to think of a time when Northampton have played worse than this going forward, almost chasing a record for knock-ons in the opposition's half with spill after spill in contact, until they finally crashed over under the posts with six minutes left in the first half through captain Lewis Ludlam following Tom Collins' 50:22 kick.



Northampton might have quickly had another score had Rory Hutchinson not been bundled into touch by Tyrone Green, but that was more forgivable than the 11 handling errors Northampton conceded in the first half, with Harlequins comfortably leading 21-10 at the break.



Lukhan Salakaia-Loto's yellow card for a high tackle on Will Evans didn't help Northampton's hopes for a comeback, with Harlequins soon securing the try bonus point through Musk's second try off the maul.



Tommy Freeman's try, after a good carry in the previous phase by Juarno Augustus and Matt Proctor's pass, gave Northampton a glimmer of hope. They continued to squander chances; Alex Coles' offload a metre from the line only went forward rather than finding a team-mate, before a double movement from Ludlam grounding the ball ruling out another score.



Drained by those missed moments and napping after a turnover penalty near halfway, Northampton were then punished. Danny Care's quick thinking with a tapped penalty set Harlequins away, combining with Marchant to give a run down the touchline to Murley, whose diving finish after beating Coles, Freeman and Dingwall was absolutely superb for his fifth try of the season.



Finally Northampton clicked, Furbank gliding through and proving too strong for Tyrone Green to score, and when James sniped his way over with five minutes left suddenly from chasing bonus points Northampton had two in the bag and their eyes on the win down 35-29.



While it scarcely seemed believable that Northampton were in with a sniff of the result it was the visitors piling on the pressure after the clock went red, until the ball escaped from a ruck and Marcus Smith booted the ball into the stands, wrapping up a win which Harlequins always seemed destined to secure until those nervy final moments.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 5-0 Musk try, 7-0 Smith con, 12-0 Anyanwu try, 14-0 Smith con, 14-3 Biggar pen, 19-3 Northmore try, 21-3 Smith con, 21-8 Ludlam try, 21-10 Biggar con, 26-10 Musk try, 28-10 Smith con, 28-15 Freeman try, 33-15 Murley try, 35-15 Smith con, 35-20 Furbank try, 35-22 Biggar con, 35-27 James try, 35-29 Biggar con.

Harlequins: T Green; J Marchant, L Northmore (N David 60), L Anyanwu, C Murley; M Smith, D Care (L Gjaltema 66); J Marler (c, S Garcia Botta 74), J Musk (S Riley 60), W Louw (S Kerrod 58), D Lamb, I Herbst (G Hammond 66), J Kenningham, W Evans, A White (M Jurevicius 66).

Not used: T Allan.

Northampton Saints: G Furbank; T Freeman, F Dingwall, R Hutchinson (M Proctor 54), T Collins (O Sleightholme 54); D Biggar, A Mitchell (T James 68); E Iyogun, S Matavesi (M Haywood 66), A Petch (P Hill 58), L Salakaia-Loto, A Coles, A Scott-Young (A Moon 43), Ludlam (c, S Graham 66), J Augustus.

Not used: O Heffernan.

Yellow card: Salakaia-Loto 42.

Referee: T Foley.