Northampton Market Square revamp 'not delayed by historical finds'

"Remarkable" discoveries during a multi-million pound renovation of a market square will not delay the project, a senior archaeologist said.

Fragments of medieval shoes, textiles, and pottery, as well as signs of what might have been a market hall have been found in Northampton.

Work on the town's market square started earlier this year.

Mark Roberts from Museum of London Archaeology (Mola) said "some time" had been allowed for it to do its work.

The renovations, which will eventually provide modern market stalls, stepped seating, artworks and a water feature, form part of a £33m revamp of Northampton town centre.

Mr Roberts, senior project manager with Mola, said archaeologists had "been involved with the design of the project completely".

"Hopefully the plan is we don't delay anybody doing anything," he said.

"We often get blamed for delaying things, but sometimes we actually speed things up."

He added that he was "not aware of any significant delays" in the project, and that the archaeologists "hop in at tea breaks and the odd hour here and there".

It is hoped the work will be complete by Summer 2024

He said "the survival layer is quite remarkable" at the Market Square, which had led to many historical discoveries.

Among the finds was the Great Conduit of Northampton, which was thought to have been built by Edward IV and gave its name to Conduit Street.

Mr Roberts said it was "found in various excavations, mostly for a large water tank for the new fountain".

"That's really interesting because nobody's actually proved that it was there at all until now."

Northampton's Market Square through the years

Northampton Market Square

1189: Northampton received its first market charter allowing markets and fairs to be held on the ground east of All Saints Church

1235: The market moves to its present location in the Market Square

1530: The Market Square is paved

1675: The Great Fire of Northampton devastates the town centre, destroying over 600 buildings. Local people raise about £25,000 towards rebuilding the town centre, based around the Market Square

1913: George V visits and is received on the Market Square

2021: Plans unveiled to renovate the Market Square, with proposals that traders temporarily move to another location for up to two years

