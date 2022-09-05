Northampton Film Festival expands for fourth year of event

Northampton Film Festival held in-person screenings and awards last year after a two-year break due to Covid

A town's film festival, which started in 2019, is expanding to include movies from across Britain in 2023.

Northampton Film Festival has also become an independent non-profit organisation, having previously been run by Screen Northants.

It returned with in-person screenings last year with the 2020 and 2021 events held virtually due to the pandemic.

Festival director Becky Carrier said: "We're really excited to be opening up to a wider range of film-makers."

Last year's festival saw a showing of comic book writer Alan Moore's film The Show alongside a short film competition and special movie screenings.

Film-makers are able to submit films up until 31 March for the event which runs from 22 May to 4 June.

Becky Carrier said the festival was big enough to become an independent organisation

Those aged 16 years and under will have their own competitions and there will be categories open to all ages for Northamptonshire films or films which embody the county's "unique independent spirit" from around Britain.

It will also feature film screenings, a 48-hour film challenge, talks and workshops.

The Northants Film & Television Expo, which was part of this year festival, will return in the Autumn of 2023.

Ms Carrier said: "Northampton Film Festival has gone from strength to strength since its pilot in 2019.

"Of course there will still be special awards for Northamptonshire films but we're keen to show off what we've got here in terms of film and beyond, and welcome in film-makers and audiences from further afield."

