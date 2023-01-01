Northampton find attacking blueprint for post Dan Biggar era in rout of Harlequins

Fin Smith once again showed why he's so highly thought of - David Rogers/Getty Images

Eyebrows were raised at the start of November when Dan Biggar traded the East Midlands for the French Riviera, ending his stint at Northampton Saints to join Toulon with immediate effect. A fiercely competitive yet popular figure, he appeared to be leaving a sizeable hole in a fairly dramatic, mid-season move.

As it happened, Northampton were only accelerating their succession plan. Having acquired the 20-year-old Fin Smith from stricken Worcester Warriors a month previously, they had their long-term playmaker in place.

With this thrashing of Harlequins, who were playing their second league game in six days and looked feeble without Joe Marler and a host of front-line absentees, Northampton hinted at a template they can take forward.

Whenever he was invited to lavish praise on Biggar, former Saint boss Chris Boyd would choose his words carefully. Boyd would pronounce the Wales pivot as “the best in the world at what he does”. The implication was clear. While Biggar expanded his horizons at Saints, his natural style was not symbiotic with Northampton’s natural approach.

Smith and George Furbank, who moved to fly-half for the second period in a New Year triumph, are far greener than Biggar but more intrepid. They conducted this performance with pace and precision. Tommy Freeman, James Ramm and Fraser Dingwall sparkled in the backline to reward a dominant scrum and the uncompromising dynamism of David Ribbans, Lukhan Salakai-Loto, Lewis Ludlam and Angus Scott-Young.

Both of these sides reached the play-offs last season, where they were touted as the free-flowing cavaliers. Leicester Tigers and Saracens eclipsed them out in the last four. On this evidence Northampton look capable of fighting through the chasing pack.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto of Northampton Saints is mobbed by team mates - David Rogers/Getty Images

Harlequins recovered their own kick-off but Alex Moon pressed up out of the defensive line and engulfed Nick David to earn a breakdown penalty. That foreshadowed some fast and fluid phase-play, with Alex Mitchell fizzing between rucks and Freeman roaming off his wing. Via a kick to the corner, thanks to another penalty, Alex Waller picked and powered over.

Story continues

Smith, whose Test future could be subject of an Anglo-Scottish tug of war, has settled nicely with Saints. He and Ribbans, the bruising lock, also caught the eye. The hosts went close twice more before Smith released Ramm out wide with a lofted pass before converting from the touchline. Freeman’s burst had set up the opportunity.

With a quarter already gone, Harlequins were 14-0 behind without having a sniff. Tommy Allan kicked a penalty to reward a break-out from David and Cadan Murley, but the visitors were under the cosh again quickly. First Mitchell sent Ramm slicing through close to the ruck and then Sam Matavesi burst clear with a clever lineout move. On both occasions, Harlequins scrambled to force errors.

Though Smith pulled a penalty attempt from the tee after his forwards had splintered the opposition scrum, he swept around in a second wave to exert further pressure with a beautifully-weighted grubber.

Having only left his teens last May, Smith has room to grow. An attempted kick-pass late in the first half was charged-down by the defiant Murley. That only led to Saints’ third try, though. André Esterhuizen spilled an elementary pass, leaving Freeman and Ramm to capitalise. The latter bagged his second after a lovely combination featuring a grubber and two offloads.

James Ramm scores for Northampton - David Rogers/Getty Images

A half-time head injury assessment for Smith necessitated a Northampton reshuffle. Still they tormented Harlequins, Ribbans sparking an attack with an offload to Scott-Young before blasting into the 22 himself on the back of Courtnall Skosan’s run. Ramm was stopped out wide – just – so play came back for Furbank to make it 22-3. Another penalty followed when Alex Dombrandt saw yellow for illegally disrupting Callum Braley, Saints’ replacement scrum-half.

Esterhuizen was enduring a frustrating game and his third fumble, when Harlequins were finally threatening, led to a delightful Saint sequence tied together by Dingwall, Furbank and Freeman with Lewis Ludlam carrying hard. Speaking of carrying hard, Salakaia-Loto barged over for the Northampton bonus point.

Harlequins’ wretched afternoon was encapsulated when Danny Care tapped a penalty, only to throw an intercept to Ramm within an instant. Jordan Els did cross in the wake of good work from Dombrandt, but Fubank, who also defended strongly, sidled over after a flurry of between Ribbans, Freeman and Rory Hutchinson. Hutchinson’s own finish then took Northampton close to the half-century. David’s consolation try barely offered that.

Match details

Scoring: 5-0 A Waller try, 7-0 Smith conversion, 12-0 Ramm try, 14-0 Smith conversion, 14-3 Allan penalty, 19-3 Ramm try, 22-3 Furbank penalty, 25-3 Furbank penalty, 30-3 Salakaia-Loto try, 32-3 Furbank conversion, 32-8 Els try, 32-10 Edwards conversion, 37-10 Furbank try, 39-10 Furbank conversion, 44-10 Hutchinson try, 46-10 Furbank conversion, 46-15 David try, 46-17 Edwards conversion

Northampton Saints: G Furbank; T Freeman, M Proctor (R Hutchinson, 66), F Dingwall, J Ramm; F Smith (C Skosan, h-t)), A Mitchell (C Braley, 46); A Waller (E Iyogun, 55), S Matavesi (M Haywood, 29), P Hill (A Petch, 65), D Ribbans (K Wilkins, 70), A Moon, L Salakaia-Loto, A Scott-Young, L Ludlam (S Graham, 55)

Harlequins: N David; C Murley (O Beard, 63), J Marchant, A Esterhuizen, J Bassett; T Allan (M Smith, 59), L Gjaltema (D Care, 46); F Baxter (J Els, 63), J Walker (J Musk, 70), S Kerrod (W Louw, 46), D Lamb (C Matthews, 4), G Hammond, A White, T Lawday (L Wallace, 60), A Dombrandt

Referee: L Pearce