North York Moors community dig resumes at Bronze Age village site

A community dig is set to resume at the site of a Bronze Age village in the North York Moors National Park.

Dozens of people joined an excavation of newly-discovered remains at the site near Moorsholm last year.

A two-week dig, with free places still available, begins on Friday.

Maiya Pina-Dacier, from organisers DigVentures Limited, said this time they hoped to determine if the settlement was a transient camp or a more permanent base.

"The North York Moors is loved by many, and the landscape is full of monuments," she said.

Ms Pina-Dacier said most excavations in the park had focused on monuments such as a hill forts and and barrows.

"This excavation, however, will be focused more on exploring the people who built them."

Previous finds at the site included a range of stone tools, such as arrowheads and scrapers, pottery and evidence of wooden structures.

Ms Pina-Dacier said the team wanted to "create a snapshot of the site through time" in order to better understand the daily lives of people who called this rugged landscape home many thousands of years ago.

The North York Moors National Park Authority is funding the excavation.

Further information about getting involved in the dig can be found here.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.