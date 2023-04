Toronto Police say two men have been taken to hospital after a shooting early Wednesday in North York. (Mark Bochsler/CBC - image credit)

Two men have been taken to hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting in North York, Toronto Police say.

Police said they were called to the scene at Yonge Street and Wedgeworth Drive around 1:48 a.m. and located two men who had been shot in a plaza parking lot.

Paramedics say they transported both men to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.