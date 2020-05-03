North Wilkesboro on tap next for iRacing Pro Invitational Series

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series will take a page from NASCAR history next weekend, racing on one of the simulation’s newest tracks — North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The .625-mile track in the North Carolina foothills debuts on the iRacing service on Saturday for the seventh and final race for the invitational sim series (3 p.m. ET, FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App).

Dale Earnhardt Jr. led a group of drivers and broadcasters who cleaned the track surface last December, allowing iRacing to scan and map the historic venue. Earnhardt teased a screenshot rendering of virtual North Wilkesboro’s frontstretch and main grandstand April 14.

North Wilkesboro Speedway was part of NASCAR’s first Strictly Stock (now called the Cup Series) season in 1949. The venue last hosted NASCAR’s top division in 1996 with Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon prevailing in the final race.

Saturday’s event is the finale in the invitational series, which was created to fill the sports shutdown void during the height of the coronavirus outbreak. NASCAR officials announced Thursday that it aims to resume racing for its national series May 17, revealing a portion of a revised 2020 schedule that includes multiple races at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway in the coming weeks.

Saturday Night Thunder at Martinsville Speedway will take place after the Pro Invitational Series finale, with Thunder starting at 8 p.m. ET on eNASCAR.com/live.