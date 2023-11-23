North West Unleashes Her Met Gala Opinions, Calling Jared Leto's Outfit 'Cringe,' Pete Davidson 'Gas Station'-Ready

Kim Kardashian calls North "the new Joan Rivers," saying "all North wants to do is rate people's outfits"

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Pete Davidson and Jared Leto

North West is a budding voice in fashion.

The 10-year-old didn’t shy away from sharing her fashion criticism on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

The episode reveals all the behind-the-scenes moments from the 2023 Met Gala. From fittings to screening the red carpet, North made multiple appearances beside her mother, Kim Kardashian — and offered her two cents.

“All North wants to do is rate people’s outfits, and she loves to critique,” Kardashian explained. “North is like the new Joan Rivers if you ask me. And you can’t really take it seriously, getting roasted by a 10-year-old, so I never do, but it stings a little.”

Pierre Suu/Getty Jort West attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Couture show on July 6, 2022 in Paris.

North and her cousin Penelope Disick livestreamed the Met Gala together and had a lot to say about the fashion choices taken by the stars who attended.

North and Penelope deemed Jared Leto’s look — a life-size cat costume, in honor of Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette — ”cringe.”

They also said they “hate” Pete Davidson’s look, with North offering some sage advice: “You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Jared Leto attends the 2023 Met Gala

At a different point of the episode, Kardashian attended a dress fitting with her daughter, and explained that North has a tendency to be brutally honest.

"North won't lie, and that’s amazing," Kardashian said. "I'm trying to teach her you don’t need to jump in and annihilate people for no reason. There's a way to soften it up and not hurt people's feelings."



Kardashian added that while North doesn't shy away from honesty, she's the "most thoughtful girl ever."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Pete Davidson at the Met Gala

"North can be really a tough critic, but then she's the sweetest ever," she said.

Kardashian is also mom to Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. She shares all her children with ex-husband Kanye West, 46.

The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.

