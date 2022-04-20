North West has an unexpected best friend (with an equally famous family)

Photo credit: MARC PIASECKI/GETTY IMAGES - Getty Images

We love an unexpected celebrity BFF pairing (Snoop Dogg and David Beckham, anyone?), and it turns out that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's eldest child, North, has got her very own bestie with an equally celeb family too: Jessica Simpson's nine-year-old daughter, Maxwell. Cute!

Speaking about how the pair are thick as thieves, Jessica recently revealed in a chat with Us Weekly that she believes North and Maxwell will grow up to change the world together, and said that North is already shaping up to be a pretty fearless leader (wonder where she gets that from, eh?).



"One of Maxwell's best friends is North," Jessica explained. "And so, watching North, she is amazing, she is a great kid, and she will be a part of the change in this world. Her and Maxwell alone."

She added that the two families also live super close by to one another and have a real shared love of sports, with her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, even taking on the role of North's basketball coach. "Eric coached North in basketball just recently so, it's been fun because we live in the same neighbourhood," Jessica explained singer told the outlet. "So, it makes it easy."

Anyone really feeling the idea of North and Maxwell having a Simple Life-esque reality show when they're older? Makes sense, right, seeing as they're both the offspring of reality TV queens?

Watch this space...

