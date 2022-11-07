North West (TSE:NWC) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of North West (TSE:NWC) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on North West is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = CA$189m ÷ (CA$1.3b - CA$224m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, North West has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Consumer Retailing industry average of 11% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for North West compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 18% and the business has deployed 41% more capital into its operations. Since 18% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On North West's ROCE

In the end, North West has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. In light of this, the stock has only gained 36% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. So to determine if North West is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing North West that you might find interesting.

