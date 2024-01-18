North West Shows Off Diamond Grill in New Photo: 'Random'

The 10-year-old shared the snap on her joint TikTok account with her mom Kim Kardashian

kimandnorth/Tiktok North West shows off her new diamond grill

North West is shining bright like a diamond!

On Wednesday, the 10-year-old showed off her diamond grill in a new snap shared on her joint TikTok account with mom Kim Kardashian.

In the photo, North parted her lips to reveal the sparkling jewelry piece, which consisted of diamonds on her lower teeth and two of her top teeth. While some of her teeth were fully covered in the tiny diamonds, others had been outlined by the accessory.

“Random,” she wrote in blue over the top of the shot, while the slideshow of pictures on the social media platform had been captioned, “The things, my daughter makes on my phone ha ha 🤨.”

North appeared to be following in her famous mom’s footsteps, as Kardashian, 43, has often shown off her own collection of grills on social media over the years.

Back in 2021, The Kardashians star revealed a new grill design as part of a KKW Beauty campaign. The SKIMS mogul promoted the brand’s 3-piece lip kit sets by wearing a custom diamond grill accented with opals — her birthstone.

The custom piece was created by Brooklyn-based jeweler, Gabby Elan Jewelry.

Meanwhile, along with showing off her new accessory, North’s TikTok carousel also offered a glimpse into the pair’s family life, including trips to the dentist, basketball practice and pictures with North’s siblings and cousins.

kimandnorth/Tiktok Kim Kardashian and daughter North

The slideshow began with a creative photo of North pulling a funny face while Kardashian pouted and raised her eyebrows. “Photo dump,” North captioned the picture.

Another photo also showed North posing with her younger brother Psalm, 4, and Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker‘s 11-year-old daughter Penelope Disick.

“ATV RIDE," North wrote in the caption of the shot, which showed her flashing a wide smile as Penelope pouted and Psalm placed his hand on her shoulder.

Kim shares North and Psalm, along with daughter Chicago, 5, and son Saint, 8, with her ex-husband Kanye West.



