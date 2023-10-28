North West Dresses Up as Dad Kanye West's Infamous Bear Mascot for Halloween: Watch

The preteen danced along to some of her father's famous songs in new TikTok videos

Kim and North/TikTok, Stefanie Keenan/Getty North West dresses up in Kanye West-inspired Halloween costume

North West just graduated to the Halloween big leagues!

The 10-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian channeled her own father for spooky season this year by dressing up as West's "Dropout bear" mascot, which featured the exact outfit worn by the character on the cover of the rapper's 2007 album Graduation.

On Saturday morning, a video posted on the TikTok account North shares with her mom showed the preteen dancing around in the costume to a sped-up version of Estelle's "American Boy" — a Graduation-era hit featuring a rap verse from West, 46.

And while West featured the bear get-up on the cover of his 2004 debut The College Dropout, and later featured a rendition of the mascot on the cover of his sophomore LP Late Registration, North's look is more so a nod to his third album cover, as her costume included the jacket and gold Jesus piece worn by the Graduation version of the mascot.

In other TikTok posts shared, North also danced along to two other Graduation tracks, including "I Wonder" and "Can't Tell Me Nothing."

In one video, she took her bear head off to reveal her resemblance to her dad, while the other showed North dancing for nearly a minute straight in the animal attire.

Kim and North/TikTok, Christian JENTZ/Gamma-Rapho via Getty North West in her latest TikTok video, Kanye West

The cover for Graduation, created by Takashi Murakami, features an image of the bear launching into the sky.

The "Dropout bear" mascot itself has made a few appearances throughout West's career in the 2000s, and it would occasionally accompany the rapper and producer at public events, including MTV's TRL.



Theo Wargo/WireImage Kanye West poses for a photo with his "Dropout bear" mascot

North's latest social media video isn't the first time that she has channeled her dad recently.

Earlier this year, North paid homage to her father by wearing another fit that served as a nod to his early career.

In a TikTok shared in August, North wore a long-sleeved Ralph Lauren polo with blue-and-orange stripes, a piece that Kanye wore during his College Dropout era.

North also danced to a sped-up version of "American Boy" in the video, which was filmed on the streets of Tokyo, alongside some pals.



Read the original article on People.