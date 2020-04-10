North West Calls Kim Kardashian Out on Camera for Saying 'My Kids Will Not Leave Me Alone'
Kim Kardashian is currently self-isolating at home, which means she's with her four kids 24/7. And apparently it's been a lot. Kim hit Instagram to share a video of herself attempting to do her makeup in one of the guest bathrooms of her massive mansion, and North showed up multiple times.
First, North wandered in all "Can I wash my hands?" and Kim told her to do it in a different room. To quote: "Can you do it in the other room? I don't want to get this all wet, sweetie."
Kim then told the camera, "I'm hiding in the guest room, you guys. I'm hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone." And apparently North overheard this shade because she fully called her mom out on camera, saying, "hey, that's mean!"
Meanwhile, Kim continued to be frustrated, saying "North, can I please just do my little tutorial? It's all I want to do, is one little fun thing for myself."
Kim has also been crowdsourcing ideas on Instagram about how to keep her children occupied. She wrote in one post, "What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained??? As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!"
Responses included "Count your money?" and "Listen to #Reputation," so, yeah.
