North Wales Police: Police searching for missing teenagers find car

A car has been found after a police search for four teenagers who have been missing since Sunday morning.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris, believed to be from Shrewsbury, are thought to have been travelling in the Harlech and Porthmadog areas of north Wales.

It is believed they had gone camping in Eryri National Park.

They were last seen in a silver Ford Fiesta, registration HY14 GVO, police said.

North Wales Police said the vehicle was found following information from a member of the public.

"Police officers and colleagues from other emergency services are currently at the location and the families of those involved have been kept updated," the force said.

It has appealed for any sightings to be reported and the teens' worried parents reposted the police appeal on social media.

Crystal Owen, the mother of Harvey, told the BBC she was on her way to north Wales to be closer to the search operation.

Ms Owen said she was unaware her son was going on a camping trip and believed he was going to stay at friend's grandfather's house.

Harvey, 17, has three siblings and is a student at Shrewsbury College doing A-levels.

She said she believes the last time the group used their phones was about noon on Sunday from Porthmadog and her son had not logged onto his WhatsApp which she said was unusual.

"I am frantically worried, we haven't slept a wink, we are desperate to chase any lead we can," she said.

"If I'd have known [where he was going] I wouldn't have let him due to the winter weather conditions.

"They are all sensitive, intelligent lads and we are just hoping they parked up, got lost and are OK."

Another family member wrote on social media: "Please keep sharing... if anyone knows anything or can think of anything that may help find the boys please contact the police. We are desperate for any news."

A coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon searched the area north east of Porthmadog, at 04:30 GMT on Tuesday but has since returned to its base.

Car parks were being searched in parts of Gwynedd where the teens were last seen

Chris Lloyd, chairman of the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team, said: "We were called out by North Wales Police early yesterday afternoon.

"Our first job was to look for any indication they were on the mountain.

HM Coastguard said it responded to a request for help from North Wales Police shortly before 03:00 on Tuesday.

"The Coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon was sent and completed an extensive search of an area, before returning to base with nothing found," it said.