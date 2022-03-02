North Texas woman opening doors around the world with student cultural exchange program

Rick Mauch
·5 min read

It’s tough enough being the new kid in school. Being from another country can enhance that challenge.

That’s why there are folks like Shana Wentzell, executive director of the United Cultural Exchange United States (UCEUS). Her nonprofit organization helps youths from other countries make a comfortable transition to America via foreign exchange programs.

”With the world the way it is today, our youth need us to open their minds, hearts, perspectives to learn about each other, learn other cultures, meet other people and embrace everyone,” Wentzell said.

The program’s mission is to foster international relationships between countries around the world. The purpose is to provide opportunities for people to become involved in the global community and to share their passions

Wentzell said she got the idea to get involved with hosting in the mid-1990s while still living in California.

”Our family was at church back in the ‘90s and the speaker after church mentioned the program, and they were looking for families to open their hearts, family and home to an international student to share their family, culture and mentor the student while they are here,” she said. “These students were from Japan and we volunteered. We were hooked and couldn’t wait to get the next one.

She then became a community coordinator, finding families for the students.

”You bring cultures together in your community by connecting foreign exchange students, high schools and host families. After that, I wanted to run my own program,” she said.

Growing a global community

She and husband Erik Wentzell created UCEUS in 2000, a year before moving to Azle, and have a following of more than 500 host families around the U.S., working with over 85 private schools, state colleges and private colleges. They are also an agent with ELS Language Centers, bringing over students to learn English for a variety of reasons.

”Our passion for this grew out of the love of culture, language and bringing the youth of all the nations together,” she said.

In 2015 they became an official government sponsor, a process that takes years to accomplish. In all, they’ve brought more than 5,000 students to the U.S. through their programs since its beginning.

Students have come from Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Portugal, Croatia, Austria, Slovakia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Bolivia, Mexico, Nigeria, Thailand, Japan, China, Mongolia, South Korea, Taiwan, Philippines, Colombia, and Ecuador. They’ve even had refugees from North Korea.

Students stay from one week to a summer, a semester in school, and even for a full academic year. Often, especially for the longer stays, the program tries to place the foreign student in a home with a teenager.

Also, not only are the host families vetted carefully, but also are the incoming students. The Wentzells still host, by the way.

”They are from another country, which brings in cultural differences. But we mentor them, care for them, engage with them, and enrich our own families by bringing in a person from another country,” she said.

Well-rounded experience

Finding the right host families is important. It is largely done by word of mouth, through speaking engagements and good old-fashioned advertising. Once approved and vetted, which includes a thorough home inspection and background check, families are then connected to students through an intro letter in which the student explains who they are, what they like to do and why they want to come here.

“Being on Shana and Erik’s program was by far one of the best experiences of my life. It was a time where I was allowed to be on my own, without my real family, but surrounded by one that showed me as much love as if it had been,” said Sonsoles Hernandez Lopez, a former student participant from Spain.

“... I learned how to communicate, interact and behave with people that were very different from where I had come from.”

Since the experience, Lopez has gone on to study in veterinary school in the Czech Republic, worked as a vet in the Caribbean, and recently as a reserve in the Horn of Africa.

The program also has an outbound program for American students via sister programs in China, Spain and Italy.

”They live with a host family, go to a school in the area and also get to see the wonderful cultures of these countries,” Wentzell said.

But whether it’s students coming here from another country, or American students going abroad, the main purpose remains the same, Wentzell said: experience new cultures and grow.

”They improve their life skills and independence. They develop a sense of adaptability and self-reliance. They make long lasting friendships,” she said. “They get to try new cuisines, get new perspectives and visit different locations. It also has academic benefits for them to study abroad. It helps with their college applications and enriches their English skills by being immersed in an English environment 24/7.

”They have to really grow up being away from their parents, too, and develop problem solving and critical thinking skills. They establish cross cultural skills as well.”

Wentzell noted that when you cultivate a relationship with a student, it is usually for a lifetime. She said to this day she keeps in touch with all of the students she has hosted.

”We are even their children’s American Grandpa and Grandma,” she said with a chuckle. “We have traveled to see them for vacation, been invited to their graduation and weddings.”

They even once went to Dubai to see a past student from Switzerland graduate from the American University of Dubai.

”Talk about really seeing different cultures engage,” she said. “Overall, you are also doing a good deed for your family, community and a youth from another country.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nashville ready for NHL Stadium Series debut vs. Tampa Bay

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL always knew it would hold an outdoor game in Music City. It was just a question of timing. The Nashville Predators are hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans, as part of the NHL's Stadium Series. This is the second outdoor game for the Predators, who played in the 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas, and the first for the Lightning. Country stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Ben

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert