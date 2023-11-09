North Texas townhouse fire that killed 1 resident under investigation, officials say

One person died in a Euless townhouse fire Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Abbey Road around 3:15 p.m. regarding a structure fire. Heavy smoke and fire were already coming from the residence when crews arrived, the Euless Fire Department said in a news release. They called for a second alarm to help fight the fire and began search and rescue operations.

A person was found on the ground floor of the building. Firefighters immediately carried the individual outside, but they were already dead, according to the release. Authorities haven’t released the deceased person’s name or age.

Fire crews searched the rest of the residence and adjacent residences. A dog was also found to have died in the fire, officials said. A bystander who had been helping to evacuate residences was treated for smoke inhalation and then released.

Officials are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

No fire department casualties were reported. Fire departments from Bedford, Grapevine and Hurst assisted the Euless Fire Department in bringing the blaze under control, the release said.

Today's top stories:

→ Fort Worth man pleads guilty to murder of his mother

→ A band of neo-Nazis is spreading hate across North Texas

→ ‘Iron Claw’ premiere draws stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White to North Texas

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.