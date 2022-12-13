North Texas tornado updates: Storm causes damage in Decatur, Grapevine

Storms that moved through North Texas early Tuesday morning prompted a tornado warning for Northeast Tarrant County until 9:15 a.m. and resulted in damages and traffic accidents in Wise, Parker and Jack counties. There have been several reports of a tornado near Grapevine, according to the National Weather Service.

At one point, tornado warnings were in effect for Tarrant, Wise and Hood and surrounding counties before the storms moved east toward Dallas County.

A tornado watch is in effect for the region until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

See below for a roundup of photos and social media posts of the results of the storm. If you have any photos or videos of what happened in your area, please stay safe and send those photos to webeditors@star-telegram.com or tag us @startelegram on Twitter.

VIDEO: Here is a video of the tornado as it developed near White Settlement and impact the Sansom Park area. Thanks to Jon Espinosa for the video. #txwx #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/aZXq5hLDFs — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) December 13, 2022

Video from our field correspondent Eric Fox shows the tornado warned storm just to the west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex this morning. Please take all warnings seriously as storms have had a history of producing tornadoes this morning. pic.twitter.com/aqHcQ9ZK87 — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 13, 2022

Grapevine

A trained spotter reported damage to a commercial building on the west side of Grapevine, according to the weather service. Photos and video posted to social media showed some structural damage was reported at a Sam’s Club, at 1701 W. State Highway 114. Photos show a wrecked tractor-trailer near the building and debris on nearby railroad tracks.

Story continues

This video showing some damage in Grapevine, TX (Northeast Tarrant County). This could’ve been caused by a tornado or straight-line winds as these storms do also contain damaging winds.#txwx https://t.co/HMMQ8XyyyB — Weather Track US (@weathertrackus) December 13, 2022

Photo from inside the Sam’s Club in Grapevine. Thanks to Rosa Kerr for the photo. pic.twitter.com/q4j3rF7Ddp — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) December 13, 2022

Wise County

Damage to a home has been reported near FM 730 and FM 2264 near Decatur, and a semi truck was overturned on U.S. 287 in Decatur.

Significant tornado damage south of dictator with injury on scene. Not for broadcast. @CBSDFW @NWSFortWorth pic.twitter.com/mSg8BnIqIt — Jason McLaughlin ️️️️️ (@NorthTXWeather) December 13, 2022

Parker County

In Parker County, the weather service received a report of multiple 18-wheelers flipped over near Interstate 20 and Dennis Road. Video also showed damage to trees in the area.

This storm just produced a brief tornado west of Weatherford right off the Interstate. I spotted power flashes, along with a small amount of damage. pic.twitter.com/QuJ6nV98VM — Josh Moore (@MoorelibertyNH) December 13, 2022

Jack County

In Jack County, the weather service received reports of barns damaged along Highway 281 southeast of Jacksboro.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram Breaking News Editor Amy McDaniel contributed to this report.